Plenty of playful pals to adopt at Gympie RSCPA

Young Pixie is just one of the adorable orphans waiting to be adopted from the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

1. BRONSON

AGE: 10 weeks

BRONSON is am a beautiful kitty looking to find a family that has time to spend and play all those kitty games with him, and then when he's all tuckered out, he would love nothing better than to curl up on your lap and take a snooze.

2. CHESTER

AGE: 10 weeks

CHESTER won't have a problem if you want to change his name because the most important thing on his wish list is to find a loving family he can call his own. Be prepared for lots of cuddles with this little cutie.

3. GIZMO

AGE: 4 months

GIZMO is a handsome young boy but can be a little shy and timid when you first meet him but he just loves you once he feels safe and secure. Please come and get to know him better.

4. GLITTER

AGE: 10 weeks

GLITTER is the most beautiful girl you could ever meet. She has been in a foster home for a while until she was big enough to be adopted out. Now she is ready and here at the shelter just waiting for you to come in and meet her. She knows you won;t be disappointed because she's the best in the shelter - well she thinks so anyway!

5. NECTAR

BREED: English staffy bull terrier (mix)

AGE: 17 months

JUST like her name suggests, Nectar is sweet, sweet, sweet! She is very playful and one little pocket rocket. If you think you can keep up with her then come and meet her and get to know her better. She is looking forward to meeting her new family and just wants to be a special pampered pet.

6. NERO

AGE: 4.5 years

NERO is looking for a new home to spend the rest of his life in the lap of luxury. Could this be with you? If it is then come and meet him and fall in love forever.

7. PERRY

AGE: 4 months

PERRY is, as you can see, an extraordinarily cute, playful and cuddly cat. His interests are sleeping, eating, chasing string, being cuddled and did we mention eating?

8. PIXIE

AGE: 3 months

THIS is perfect Pixie. She is the cutest little girl and has a great personality. She will make a wonderful pet and will settle into any home as long as she is spoilt rotten.

9. REX

BREED: Kelpie (mix)

AGE: 14 months

REX is quite shy and would definitely benefit from someone that is home a lot and is able to spend a bit of time with him. He doesn't mind meeting other dogs but would prefer a nice quiet home where he can sit next to you and be your best friend.

10. WINKLE

AGE: 4 months

WINKLE, rhymes with twinkle, which this kitty has in his eye. He is very affectionate, cheeky and playful and would make a purrfect addition to your home.

All animals available for adoption are micro-chipped, desexed and up-to-date on flea treatments and vaccinations.

For details about adoption costs, visit www.rspcaqld.org.au/locations/gympie.