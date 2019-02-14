Plenty of options for International Women's Day in Gympie

GYMPIE women will be celebrating International Women's Day in a number of ways this year.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

International Women's Day has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by more than a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to this the Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom's Suffragists and Suffragettes, and other groups campaigned for women's equality.

Gympie Quota president Eunice McIntyre (left) and members Judy Dwyer and Gayle O'Mara. Quota will host a special IWD Breakfast.

The Gympie Quota Club will hold its annual International Women's Day Breakfast at Gunabul Homestead on Friday, March 8.

The special fundraising morning will start at 6.30am and includes full breakfast with guest speakers Jenny Blyth and Carolyn Mandersloot from BirthWorks.

BirthWorks is a unique and innovative approach to childbirth preparation and doula support that integrates the mind, body, and spirit.

Guest speakers Caroline Mandersloot, who is a doula, and Jenny Blyth, a trainer, will share their experiences overseas working with BirthWorks.

Tickets available from On Location Boutique in Mary St. Inquiries contact Eunice on 0438 578 375 or Gayle on 0468 612 287.

A fundraising dinner will be held for Gympie Dairy Showgirl entrant Myrella Corbet. Contributed

A special International Women's Day Dinner will be held as a fundraiser for Gympie Dairy Showgirl entrant Myrella Corbet on Friday, March 8.

The two course dinner will be held at the RSL Orchid room, starting at 6.30pm and will feature guest speaker Jody Allen from Stay At Home Mum and will be the official launch of the Gympie Women's Network.

There will be a free glass of wine and canapes on arrival and a chance to mingle and chat before a slide show presentation, highlighting the work of prominent Gympie women.

Tickets cost $60 and are available from www.sunshinecoasttickets.com.au or for more information contact Kylie Brown at 0408 831 335.

Sue Kirkpatrick-Laird (pictured here with Dr Rowena Witham) will take a special group yoga session for the Gympie Women's Health Centre in honour of International Women's Day. Contributed

The Gympie and District Women's Health Centre is hosting a gentle yoga class that aims to connect women through movement.

Yoga therapist Sue Kirkpatrick-Laird will guide the group through a yoga session, seated or standing, focussing on the power of movement and the importance of stillness.

The event opens at the Senior Citizen's Centre in Mellor St at 9.30am March 8, for registrations, and finishes at noon after a light morning tea.

There is no cost, although donations are welcome and encouraged. No bookings are required.