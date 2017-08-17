Plenty of options for Cooinda clients

MODERN LOOK: Cooinda staff in front of the Hibiscus building at Cooinda Aged Care are Ruth Marsh, Tina Redding and Emily Turner.

FOCUSING more on the individual experience of residents, rather than larger shared communal spaces, Cooinda Aged Care provides options to suit many different circumstances.

The new Hibiscus facility, opened earlier this year, is a modern, architecturally designed facility using design to help with patient care.

"For example, if there was a patient with dementia or other condition where they could become forgetful, they could use the colour to reorient themselves and find a way back to their room,” Cooinda CEO Robyn Kross said of the brightly coloured interiors.

Work is soon to get under way on a second building to meet with the high demand for aged care in the Gympie region and, once completed, plans will be drawn up to demolish the older buildings in the complex (now over 50 years old) to make way for assisted living units.

"Those buildings have been there since around 1965, which really speaks to how well they were designed that they're still getting used today,” Mrs Kross said.

"But what we're hoping to do is create a number of options with care for our residents. One of the great things about being a not-for-profit is any money we make goes directly back to our clients.”