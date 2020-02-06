Plenty of live music in Gympie this weekend

Award winning singer/songwriter Alison Jensen will be performing at the Empire Hotel this weekend.

TONIGHT

The Queenslander

THIS is the perfect mix of karaoke and tradies on a Thursday night from 9pm.

TOMORROW

Empire Hotel

AWARD winning artist Alison Jensen will be performing live from 8pm.

Gympie RSL

BRING your dancing shoes for Sneaky Pete in the main lounge from 7.30pm

Jockey Club Hotel

YOU’RE the star with karaoke in the main bar from 8pm.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

THE fun starts at 7pm at the Mount with soloist Deano getting the crowd rocking.

The Queenslander

THANK God it’s Friday with TGIF requests with DJ Cain from 9pm to late.

SATURDAY

Empire Hotel

GET your sing-along song on for Music Bingo from 7pm. It’s like bingo but instead of numbers, there are songs on your card. Mark off the songs as they are played and you could win.

Gympie RSL

THE main lounge will come alive with the Mood Swings Duo from 7.30pm.

The Jockey Club Hotel

THE Bull N Bronc may be postponed but don’t miss the Jockey’s Bull N Bronc After Party with DJ Linamix after 8pm.

The Queenslander

YEEHAR, the Queenslander will have their own Bull N Bronc After Party with bucking bull rides. a bull ride competition and country requests with DJ Cain from 9pm.

SUNDAY

Jockey Club Hotel

RELAX at the Jock for a chilled out Sunday session with Brother Phoenix from midday.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

SIT back and enjoy a cold one while listening to Matthew Cowell from 1pm at the Mount.

WEDNESDAY, February 12

Gympie RSL

ENJOY the members draws with the sweet sounds of Ash Williamson in the main lounge from 6pm.