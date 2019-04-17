Plenty of fish biting around Tin Can Bay for Easter

Gotcha - Sacha Dillan won the $100 Davo's/ChaseBaits Fish of the week prize with the quality coral trout he boated at Sunshine Reef despite a bout of sea sickness.

OFFSHORE

With the forecast wet conditions not happening last weekend, plenty of anglers took the opportunity to head out.

Conditions offshore were a bit hit and miss, with both the swell and wind making offshore difficult to predict.

Most anglers opted for the inside of Fraser with some great reports coming through.

Gotcha - Jed Hamblin caught and released this winning saratoga at Lake Macdonald during a recent Noosa Fish Headz freshwater fishing competition.

Plenty of schools of tuna have been reported with both mackerel and long tail plentiful.

As these fish feed to the north, try and position your boat to the north of the school and let the fish come to you, Halco Twisties, Stick Baits and 5” soft plastics have all been working.

Make sure you try and vary your retrieve and the amount of time you let the lure fall through the water column after casting, you may well pick up a nice spanish mackerel as they like to feed under the schools.

Fishing the many ledges along the channels in the bay has seen plenty of squire and sweetlip on offer.

Gotcha - Daniel from Mt Eliza in Victoria with a good size spotted mackerel from a Wild Thing 2 charter to North Reef.

For the bait angler's half pilchards, squid, fresh mullet and larger prawns have all been prime baits, lure wise, try larger paddle tail soft plastics like the ZMan Swimmerz and the Chasebaits Paddlebait.

These will both work better with scent applied.

Out to the reefs off Double Island, there has been plenty of great fish on offer.

The much sought after red emperor hit the decks as well as cod, larger snapper and pearl perch, amberjacks, tusk fish, gold spot wrasse cobia and jew.

Also out of Noosa we saw some great coral trout come off Sunshine Reef alone with sweetlip and red throat.

Gotcha - Guy Maybury with a cracker tusk fish and David Canevie with a horse of a gold spot wrasse which they boated on a recent Cougar One charter to Double Island Point.

Most anglers have been getting out early and getting back before the wind picks up.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

Anglers fishing Tin Can Bay and the creeks there have been plenty on offer and with the bigger tide in the morning and the full moon on Easter Friday plenty of action has been had.

Trevally and queenfish have been feeding on the schools of bait brought in on the tides with some nice-sized golden trevally amongst them. These fish can pull like a train so make sure your gear is up to the task.

Queenfish have also been feeding hard with plenty of these great sport fish taking to the air after being hooked.

Fishing the mouths of the creeks and the flats has been where we have seen most of the action.

Mangrove jacks are still on the chew with plenty coming from Kauri Creek, live baits continue to be the most productive baits so make sure you have the cast net with you.

Bigger flathead have also been accounted for, drifting the edges of the sand and mud banks on the run-out tide has been very productive with soft plastics in pinks and chartreuse the popular colours.

Whiting are also plentiful and are feeding well on freshly pumped yabbies and soldier crabs, these fish will also take a small popper in the right conditions.

Up in the Mary around Beaver Rocks and River Heads some nice threadfin have been taken. Live poddy mullet are perfect baits, the only problem is big catfish love them as well.

BEACHES

THE water temperature is still up there a little so reports of tailor are still a bit hit and miss, jew on the other hand have been in good numbers with most fish struggling to make legal size.

As the full moon gets closer the best time to target them is between sunset and moon rise.

Fresh mullet, squid, worms, and pilchards have all attracted these fish.

Dart numbers are right up there with plenty of fish inhabiting the closer gutters.

Dart are great fun for the children and are easy to catch using a size 6 baitholder hook loaded with prawns, pippies or worms.

Trevally numbers are good around Inskip Point, along with the odd pelagic and giant herring.

For up-to-date reports, visit fishing noosa.com.au.

