Plenty of fight in Devils loss

SOLID GAME: Tom White was impressive for the Gympie Devils on the weekend. The Devils took the field with only 10 players against Coolum at the weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite taking to the field with only 10 men in their round two clash with Coolum at the weekend, the Gympie Devils showed character in their 16-10 loss.

A cohort of players were rendered unavailable late on Saturday afternoon but, in a sign of team fidelity, the Devils took to the field regardless.

Devils hooker Shaun Wilson said the game was an indication of how much playing for Gympie means to the squad.

"We had chances to win the game,” Wilson Told The Gympie Times.

"It was a good effort.

"The boys in the middle were solid all game and our line defence was awesome,” he said.

Under-18 players Hayden Heilbronn and Mason McGlone were urgently called into the senior side to bolster numbers, and according to Wilson, they did not disappoint.

"Given how we started off, it had to be a team effort,” Wilson said.

"I think once we have a solid team we will be able to mix it with the best of them.

"We definitely have enough talent to give the competition a shake up,” he said.

Wilson listed outside back Tom White as a standout for the blue and gold, showing both attacking and defensive prowess, but it was the team's cohesion as a whole the former Falcon representative player was most impressed with.

Devils captain Ben Rose echoed Wilson's sentiments, saying the result was disappointing but the effort was not.

"It was a little bit concerning having as little numbers as what we had, but it did show when we get a team together we can field a side that is more than competitive.”

In other results, Mary Valley continued their winning start to 2017 with a solid 38-14 win over Beerwah.