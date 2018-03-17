Plenty of customers - and danger - at Imbil

BUSY TIMES: Imbil residents have expressed a growing concern about truck and car traffic on the Borumba side of the Mary Valley tourist and timber town.

BUSY TIMES: Imbil residents have expressed a growing concern about truck and car traffic on the Borumba side of the Mary Valley tourist and timber town. Renee Albrecht

CONCERNS about truck traffic on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil have never been raised with the forestry company they work for, a representative said yesterday.

But the concerns do exist, residents confirmed.

One blamed logging trucks and others blamed increased traffic generally, including tourist traffic between Imbil and Borumba Dam.

Sawmill operator Superior Wood did not operate the logging trucks, according to manager Ian Swinbourne.

And the firm that does, forestry lessee HQ Plantations, said the concerns had never been raised with the company directly.

"We haven't been approached regarding any heavy transport matters along Yabba Creek Road," HQ's regional forest manager Lester Jarick said.

"We're quite supportive of the extension of the 60km/h zone."

Police also welcomed extension of the lower speed zone leading out of town, where a long section of entrance and exit roadway is limited to 60km/h.

Imbil police also welcomed the extended low speed zone and said speed checks had not revealed any serious speeding problem.

One resident said too many vehicles, cars and trucks were breaking the CBD 40km/h limit. Another wanted higher visibility signs, Check Your Speed signs and a more intensive police effort in the area.

He said truck traffic of all kinds started at 4.30am and went into the evening every day, in an area frequented by old people and children.