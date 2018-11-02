Plenty of action for Gympie sports fans over next few days

Pig racing at the Melbourne Cup

THE Gympie Turf Club will have four pig races for the Roadcraft Melbourne Cup Day as a novelty event in the lead up to the Melbourne Cup race on Tuesday.

There will be about five pigs in each race, which will run through a course and there will be sweeps for those wanting to have a punt. Organisers are expecting a big crowd after the interest on social media.

The gates will open at 11am, first pig race will be about 1pm. There will be fashions on the field and the bird cage tickets are still on sale.

Bird cage tickets are $15-$20 and can be bought online on gympieboxoffice.com.au.

For more information visit www.gympieturfclub.com.au.

Col Arnell Memorial Day

GYMPIE'S Queens Park tennis players are anticipating a good crowd for the Col Arnell Memorial Day tomorrow.

All players are welcome and $15 will cover the tennis and barbecue lunch. The day starts at 9am and players will be on the courts at 10am.

TENNIS MASTERS: Gympie Queen's Park Tennis' secretary Kym Ireland said the tournament is attracting people from all over Australia. LEEROY TODD

Nominations must be confirmed prior for catering purposes.

For more information contact Kym Ireland on 0419 794 675.

Gold XI take on Caboolture

THE Gympie Gold will be preparing for a tough battle today as they start their two-day clash against Caboolture.

Cricket - Gympie Gold Trevor Brady Gympie Gold XI Leeroy Todd

With five of their representative players back for the first day, there will be a full squad at Albert Park. All the action will start at 10.30am.

Mary Valley Fishing Classic

ORGANISERS are hoping to reel in a big crowd this weekend.

The classic will take place at Borumba Dam. With mostly sunny skies predicted, it will be the perfect weekend for anglers and families.

Mary Valley Family Fishing Classic 2013, Borumba Dam. Cody Neal with red claw that he caught. David Crossley

Entry fee for adults (15 and over) is $25, juniors $10 and a family entry (includes two adults and two children) is $60.

For more information visit the website, gympie.qld.lions.org.au/projects.