Pledge to fix Wide Bay's ice scourge

THE State Opposition has pledged to build a new drug rehabilitation centre in the Wide Bay in the event of a win at the next election.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has made the promise in the wake of new research that shows the drug overdose death rate in regional Queensland is outpacing Brisbane's.

The report by the Penington Institute revealed that 33 people died a drug-related death in Gympie between 2012 and 2016, double the number that happened from 2002-06.

Ms Frecklington said more must be done to beat the ice epidemic, particularly in regional Queensland.

"Ice has infiltrated our small towns and cities, it is destroying families and attacking the very soul and fabric of our communities,” Ms Frecklington said.

"This drug doesn't discriminate, it decimates. Cars get stolen, houses are robbed and businesses are broken into just so people can feed their habit.

"There is nothing more heartbreaking than when someone from my community reaches out to tell me how ice has devastated their family, extended family and livelihood.

"The LNP has a comprehensive ice plan that provides more treatment, more education and awareness and four additional rehabilitation and detox centres across regional Queensland.”

The report found there were 301 accidental drug overdose deaths in Queensland in 2016, with 5.3 deaths per 100,000 people in Greater Brisbane and 7.3 deaths per 100,000 in the regions.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said the Palaszczuk Government's "business as usual” approach wasn't working.

"There is no new money or any new ideas and the one rehabilitation facility Labor is building in Rockhampton has been delayed,” Ms Bates said.

"Labor is failing to protect our regional communities from the horrors of ice.”

The Wide Bay is one of four areas the LNP has promised to build a centre at in the event of an election win, along with the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba and Townsville.