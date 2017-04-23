Pleasure craft aground on Fraser Island after sinking drama

ISLAND EMERGENCY: A luxury Riviera cruiser has been run aground on Fraser Island after taking water overnight.

DESPARATION fueled a dramatic response when the crew of a large pleasure craft ran the vessel aground after it started taking on water and sinking off Fraser Island, salvage experts say.

The Rainbow Beach firm, Rainbow Recovery, Repairs and Services, described the situation on Sunday afternoon, after learning the craft had come ashore overnight in front of Orchid Beach, a resort and residential area towards the island's north.

The vessel is thought to be seriously damaged.

A luxury Riviera cruiser has been run aground on Fraser Island after taking water overnight. Contributed

"This lovely 43-foot Riviera has come ashore overnight out the front of Orchid Beach.”

But rough seas are thought to have made the manoeuver much more dangerous.

"They had anchored up for safe harbour,” the company spokesman said.

The boat was thought to have been filling up from waves coming in over the stern.

"They got the motors going and just headed in to the beach before they sank,” he said.

"Unfortunately, it looks like it will be a clean-up, not a salvage,” he said.