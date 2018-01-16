Please tell me, what do we do if a missile hits Gympie?

Gympie letter writer Julia Lawrence says the government keep ignoring the potential threat of missile attack and needs to inform people of what they should do in the event of an attack here.

Gympie letter writer Julia Lawrence says the government keep ignoring the potential threat of missile attack and needs to inform people of what they should do in the event of an attack here. KCNA

Letters to the Editor

Missile false alarm still a wake-up call

THE false alarm in Hawaii has justified trying to get community preparedness and education in missile attacks "on the slate” in this country.

My approaches to our local federal member resulted in an explanation of government preparedness from a Senator who seemed to believe all is well with lots of action once a missile was activated from another country.

But this doesn't do the job for the people who need to know what to do before it happens.

And that is where the saving of lives will be influenced by awareness and preparedness of the individual. I suspect the government doesn't want to spend money or scare the people but surely a leaflet on the fridge is not hard to produce through one of the government departments?

It is not uncommon to be directed about "what to do” in times of flood and fire.

Missiles are even more damaging so surely we should be getting on with preparedness for the community.

During World War 2, we living in Brisbane experienced two mock air-raids and various instructional meetings were held for the people.

First aid classes and black-out curtains which deterred enemy planes.

Now I am not suggesting this is appropriate for modern missile attacks - I am just saying preparedness was taken seriously and immediately before the attack.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M, Gympie

More letters to the Editor

Be aware of the symptoms of bullying

THE case of Amy "Dolly” Everett is a tragic but all too common one.

In my 40 years of working with young people, the issue of suicide, bullying, and now cyber bullying has come up far too often.

Memorial Service at Our Lady of Lourdes School for teen Amy "Dolly" Jayne Everett. January 2018 Bev Lacey

Young people subjected to any form of bullying can experience significant social isolation and feelings of being unsafe, which can lead to emotional and physical harm, loss of self-esteem, feelings of shame, anxiety and a whole host of other mental health issues.

Unfortunately, Dolly seems to have fallen victim to the most severe effects of bullying.

Bullying has always been a part of life, but that should not let us minimise or dismiss the effect it can have on a young person's mental health as they develop.

Memorial Service at Our Lady of Lourdes School for teen Amy "Dolly" Jayne Everett. Bev Lacey

Parents need to understand that they are their child's main advocate and need to take bullying seriously.

We need to be aware of any symptoms of bullying in our children, including loss of interest in school and extra-curricular activities; frequent complaints of illness to avoid attending school; lacking a network of friends; appearing sad, moody or depressed; loss of appetite; trouble sleeping; anxiety; or low self-esteem.

As a parent, if you suspect that your child is a bully or is being bullied the first action you should take is to talk to them, ask subtle questions about their day at school and find out if something is concerning them.

A parent should never blame the victim and should work with a child's school to find a solution to the issue rather than acting on their instant emotional response.

Amy 'Dolly' Everett. The Australian

I support Dolly's parents in their efforts to establish a trust to raise awareness of the issue.

Everything we can do to shine a light on the darkness surrounding bullying, anxiety, depression and suicide is a positive thing.

Hopefully the conversations that this event has sparked will lead to a number of lives being saved.

Father Chris Riley,

CEO and Founder at Youth Off The Streets