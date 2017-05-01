25°
News

'Please don't let this happen to you or your children'

Your Story by Shavaun Emmerson | 1st May 2017 3:45 PM
Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks and now she wants to warn children and their parents about the hazards of dicing with traffic.
Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks and now she wants to warn children and their parents about the hazards of dicing with traffic. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

I'M hoping to reach as many kids and parents as possible.

I wrote this little post on my blog about my accident a few years back while crossing the Bruce Hwy between Pizza Hut and Hungry Jacks.

Let's talk stupidity. Now before you all think I'm being inconsiderate, I'm not. If anything maybe a little hypocritical.

Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks.
Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks. Contributed

I just read an article about kids playing in traffic and one of the kids was hit, luckily he only suffered a fractured arm.

Six years ago that was me. Only I wasn't playing chicken with cars, I was just taking a short cut.. across a highway.

I ran in between traffic stopped at a red light, but little did I know or take the time to realise that the third lane had a green light to turn.

Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks.
Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks. Contributed

So I kept running, right in front of a car.

Of course I was hit, it all happened so fast.

The Hilux hit me and I rolled around the side of the car, my legs went out from underneath me and right under his tyres as he slammed on his breaks.

My ankle snapped in two places and I also broke a bone in my foot.

Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks.
Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks. Contributed

I had the muscle/nerves and tendons ripped from my foot, leaving a large open wound on top of my right foot.

Although these were the worst of my injuries, I had major bruising on my thighs, sprained wrist and psychological damage.

To this day I still get anxiety crossing roads, I panic every time I drive past that spot and seeing kids, parents, adults crossing in that same spot, knowing that just 20m back is a crossing.

One image that will never leave my mind is when I finally got to the hospital and my mother stood there sobbing her heart out.

Being a mother now, I can only begin to imagine what she was feeling when she got that call.

I spent three weeks in hospital and had more surgeries than I can remember.

I need skin grafting, screw placement and had to have a vac machine (practically a suction bag that wrapped around my foot to help fight infections) changed every three days.

I spent months in rehabilitation trying to build back the muscle in both legs as I had spent three weeks laying on my back.

I couldn't eat much at all and I would cry myself to sleep every night. I can't count how many nightmares I have had since then, all because I was a stupid, naive teenager that thought I was invincible.

I was very lucky to not be hurt worse than I was.

My question is, how many people need to be hit, before everyone learns a lesson?

You will never hear me say it wasn't my fault, it was.

My heart still hurts for the poor man that hit me. I never got to apologise and if I ever get the chance I would offer him all the apologies I could get out. Because there are not enough words to express how stupid I was and how sorry I am.

Please share this.

Please shake some sense into the kids that are just as naive as I was. Enough is enough.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway humans of gympie pedestrian crash your story

'Please don't let this happen to you or your children'

'Please don't let this happen to you or your children'

I panic every time I drive past that spot and see kids, parents, adults crossing in that same spot, knowing that just 20m back is a crossing

No surprises in Gympie council's self-assesment

Gympie Regional Council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.

Are they worthy of another school term?

What's open on Labour Day around Gympie

Large retailers in Gympie will close their doors for Labour Day but a few smaller stores will be open.

What's open on Labour Day

Gympie volunteers granted a financial boost

Volunteers like June O'Sullivan (centre) stand to benefit from a round of government grants. She is pictured here before last year's Volunteer Week celebrations with Estelle Cummings - Community Development Support Officer for Gympie Regional Council (left) and Cassandra Elstob - Project Co-Ordinator Gympie Region Volunteer Centre (right).

Gympie volunteers to get more than $85,000 in grants

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Take a magical garden tour around Gympie region

INSPIRING: No matter what kind of gardener you are, there'll be inspiration galore in three Gympie region gardens which are being opened on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, in conjunction with the annual Gympie Garden Expo at the showgrounds.

Inspirational gardens open to the public

Ashton's plight: Curra event for paralysed three-year-old

STRONG BOND: Sapphira, Ashton and Avah Burns share a quiet moment at the Curra Country Club.

The Burns family hopes to provide more help for grandson,

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

ED Sheeran has beaten ABBA to become the longest-running No.1 in Australian chart history, after spending 15 weeks at No.1.

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

Tewantin pilot wins The Biggest Loser: Transformed

Lynton Della Rosa pictured after his Biggest Loser transformation.

LYNTON Dalla Rosa takes home $100,000 for amazing transformation.

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

Godfather cast reunites at Tribeca

Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two.

It was an offer The Godfather cast couldn’t refuse

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

escape 2 the bush!

91 Arbortwentyeight Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

Escape from the bright city lights 2 this 1.48 acre bush block just North of Gympie in the eclectic locale of Glenwood. Great spot for your affordable new private...

walk 2 town &amp; priced 2 sell!

76 River Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $198,000!

Looking for just a great home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment property...

private bush block 2 sell!

639 Arbortwentytwo Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $52,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a great new home! No better time than now to plan and build your new home and...

40 acres with 2 much 2 mention!

215 Pike Road, Woolooga 4570

3 2 4 NOW ONLY...

This really is a truly unique and beautiful property. So private with no neighbours in sight and certainly the only night light will be the stars. The photos have...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $329,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

GREENER PASTURES

Lot 1 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This beautiful 7.579ha (18.7 acres) of fully fenced green rolling pastures on the Mary River is now on the market. Situated only 5 minutes from Gympie CBD on...

2 just enjoy the simple things!

520 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $249,000!

STOP! Just STOP. This is the 1! Private. Peaceful. 3.8 acres. 3 bed 2 bath. Office. Shed. Dam. Views. Price. Seriously life really can be so easy and affordable at...

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Bishops to sell Mary Valley family home of 60 years

FOR SALE: Shane and Sandra Bishop outside their Mary Valley property Craigleigh.

Gympie cattle stalwarts set to move to central Queensland.

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!