'Please don't let this happen to you or your children'

Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks and now she wants to warn children and their parents about the hazards of dicing with traffic.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

I'M hoping to reach as many kids and parents as possible.

I wrote this little post on my blog about my accident a few years back while crossing the Bruce Hwy between Pizza Hut and Hungry Jacks.

Let's talk stupidity. Now before you all think I'm being inconsiderate, I'm not. If anything maybe a little hypocritical.

Shavaun Emmerson was hurt crossing the road near Hungry Jacks. Contributed

I just read an article about kids playing in traffic and one of the kids was hit, luckily he only suffered a fractured arm.

Six years ago that was me. Only I wasn't playing chicken with cars, I was just taking a short cut.. across a highway.

I ran in between traffic stopped at a red light, but little did I know or take the time to realise that the third lane had a green light to turn.

So I kept running, right in front of a car.

Of course I was hit, it all happened so fast.

The Hilux hit me and I rolled around the side of the car, my legs went out from underneath me and right under his tyres as he slammed on his breaks.

My ankle snapped in two places and I also broke a bone in my foot.

I had the muscle/nerves and tendons ripped from my foot, leaving a large open wound on top of my right foot.

Although these were the worst of my injuries, I had major bruising on my thighs, sprained wrist and psychological damage.

To this day I still get anxiety crossing roads, I panic every time I drive past that spot and seeing kids, parents, adults crossing in that same spot, knowing that just 20m back is a crossing.

One image that will never leave my mind is when I finally got to the hospital and my mother stood there sobbing her heart out.

Being a mother now, I can only begin to imagine what she was feeling when she got that call.

I spent three weeks in hospital and had more surgeries than I can remember.

I need skin grafting, screw placement and had to have a vac machine (practically a suction bag that wrapped around my foot to help fight infections) changed every three days.

I spent months in rehabilitation trying to build back the muscle in both legs as I had spent three weeks laying on my back.

I couldn't eat much at all and I would cry myself to sleep every night. I can't count how many nightmares I have had since then, all because I was a stupid, naive teenager that thought I was invincible.

I was very lucky to not be hurt worse than I was.

My question is, how many people need to be hit, before everyone learns a lesson?

You will never hear me say it wasn't my fault, it was.

My heart still hurts for the poor man that hit me. I never got to apologise and if I ever get the chance I would offer him all the apologies I could get out. Because there are not enough words to express how stupid I was and how sorry I am.

Please share this.

Please shake some sense into the kids that are just as naive as I was. Enough is enough.