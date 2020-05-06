‘Please don’t be complacent:’ Mayor’s virus message

OUT AND ABOUT: People enjoying their new freedom at Noosa National Park after lockdown restrictions eased on Saturday. Photo: John McCutcheon

NOOSA's mayor has congratulated locals on their efforts across the recent long weekend regarding coronavirus restrictions.

Mayor Clare Stewart said while it was great to see so many locals out and about enjoying the region safely, she reminded everyone not to be complacent.

"It was great to see so many locals out and about over the long weekend," Cr Stewart said.

"It's encouraging that we are able to get outdoors, but please don't be complacent."

Across Queensland since enforcement began police have issued more than 1660 fines for those disobeying virus restrictions.

"Locally we are doing much better," Cr Stewart said.

"Noosa police issued just one fine over the long weekend, so congratulations."

"Keep up the great working with social distancing."

Last Saturday the Queensland Government eased restrictions to allow locals to drive for non-essential purposes within 50km of their homes, ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation; have a picnic; visit a national park and shop for non-essential items.

Noosa senior and Prep/kindy school students will return to the classroom on Monday with the remainder expected back by May 25.

More decisions regarding restaurants reopening and potential travel are expected to be made in coming weeks.