Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT AND ABOUT: People enjoying their new freedom at Noosa National Park after lockdown restrictions eased on Saturday. Photo: John McCutcheon
OUT AND ABOUT: People enjoying their new freedom at Noosa National Park after lockdown restrictions eased on Saturday. Photo: John McCutcheon
News

‘Please don’t be complacent:’ Mayor’s virus message

Caitlin Zerafa
6th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA's mayor has congratulated locals on their efforts across the recent long weekend regarding coronavirus restrictions.

Mayor Clare Stewart said while it was great to see so many locals out and about enjoying the region safely, she reminded everyone not to be complacent.

"It was great to see so many locals out and about over the long weekend," Cr Stewart said.

"It's encouraging that we are able to get outdoors, but please don't be complacent."

Across Queensland since enforcement began police have issued more than 1660 fines for those disobeying virus restrictions.

"Locally we are doing much better," Cr Stewart said.

"Noosa police issued just one fine over the long weekend, so congratulations."

"Keep up the great working with social distancing."

Last Saturday the Queensland Government eased restrictions to allow locals to drive for non-essential purposes within 50km of their homes, ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation; have a picnic; visit a national park and shop for non-essential items.

Noosa senior and Prep/kindy school students will return to the classroom on Monday with the remainder expected back by May 25.

More decisions regarding restaurants reopening and potential travel are expected to be made in coming weeks.

More Stories

coronavirusnoosa coronavirus restrictions qld coronavirussunshinecoast mayor clare stewart noosa council
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie takes nation-leading role in mining technology

        premium_icon Gympie takes nation-leading role in mining technology

        News GYMPIE firm Oz Tac Engineering is about to hand over one of the most advanced automated drilling rigs of its kind in Australia.

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught

        $45 FARES: Rock-bottom prices to reboot domestic travel

        premium_icon $45 FARES: Rock-bottom prices to reboot domestic travel

        Travel Tourists could be winging their way back to Queensland within weeks

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B