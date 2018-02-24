Plea to put community first

Letter to the editor:

FOR a company such as Widgee Engineering to have a great business in a small place like Widgee for 25 years and employ a number of people over these years and also give young people apprenticeships is fantastic.

They have abided by council regulations and to have only one person build their home, then make a complaint is awful.

To think what our council have put hard-working employers of our shire through, the heartache they have endured over two years is disgraceful.

Not to mention the huge amount of money.

This is their home. They should not have to relocate which would be unaffordable. They are in a rural area that is not variable agricultural land.

Di and Pete Saal with their Widgee Engineering family. Renee Albrecht

Widgee Engineering do large construction work like supermarkets, hospitals, Bunnings and police station buildings all over this nation, which promotes our region.

Our council should be proud and encouraging these sorts of businesses like Widgee Engineering who support 72 other businesses in Gympie.

So if Widgee Engineering is forced to close, what happens to these businesses and their employees?

Why doesn't the council encourage business and employment? The council is actually going to miss out on rate monies if people move.

Come on planning department and councillors: have some common sense and make your own decision for the better of your own community.

The community is in favour of Widgee Engineering, not against.

The livelihood of your ratepayers are in your hands.

Do the right thing and be able to live with yourself in this community.

Terri-Jayne Ramsey,

Glastonbury