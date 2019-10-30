Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Plea to downgraded charge after woman’s death

by Alexandria Utting
30th Oct 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of Logan mother Sabrina Bremer three years ago.

Ms Bremer's remains were found by a driver at Pollards North, North Tumbulgum, southwest of Tweed Heads, on August 18, 2016.

After investigations by Queensland and NSW police, engaged couple Joshua Mundy and Rachel Wheatley were three years ago charged with murder and interfering with a corpse.

A third person, Jade Nielsen, was originally charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Sabrina Bremer
Sabrina Bremer

In the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning, Wheatley pleaded guilty to the downgraded charges of manslaughter of the 34-year-old mother.

She also confessed to interfering with Ms Bremer's corpse in August 2016.

Wheatley's partner, Mundy also pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse and confessed to being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

The court heard Nielsen was expected to enter a plea of guilty to the downgraded charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice next month.

The woman left Logan Police Station on August 15, 2016 and told a man she was living with that she was heading home.

She was never seen again.

Her daughter spoke with her the next day but on August 17 reported her missing.

The white Toyota Camry in which she was last seen was later found parked in a cul-de-sac in Woodridge, Queensland.

A motorist driving by Ms Bremer's remains had originally believed the mother's body was a burning log.

All three defendants will be sentenced over their roles in the killing on November 18.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane supreme court guilty plea killing manslaughter woman killed

Top Stories

    Jockey declares Gympie horse can deliver his first Melbourne Cup win

    Jockey declares Gympie horse can deliver his first Melbourne...

    News All-Australia combination of trainer Danny O’Brien and star jockey Craig Williams believe Vow and Declare is the horse to keep the international army at bay and win...

    Gympie Hospital throws down dance challenge to Nambour, SCUH

    premium_icon Gympie Hospital throws down dance challenge to Nambour, SCUH

    News GYMPIE Hospital Emergency Department staff could not wait to accept the “Git Up”...

    Residents shoot down Gympie’s ‘boring town’ label

    premium_icon Residents shoot down Gympie’s ‘boring town’ label

    News Heaps to do in Gympie according to the majority, but some still think there is a...

    Man airlifted after serious motorbike crash near Gympie

    premium_icon Man airlifted after serious motorbike crash near Gympie

    News A motorcyclist was flown to hospital a serious crash in the Gympie region last...