Plea to downgraded charge after woman’s death

TWO people have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of Logan mother Sabrina Bremer three years ago.

Ms Bremer's remains were found by a driver at Pollards North, North Tumbulgum, southwest of Tweed Heads, on August 18, 2016.

After investigations by Queensland and NSW police, engaged couple Joshua Mundy and Rachel Wheatley were three years ago charged with murder and interfering with a corpse.

A third person, Jade Nielsen, was originally charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Sabrina Bremer

In the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning, Wheatley pleaded guilty to the downgraded charges of manslaughter of the 34-year-old mother.

She also confessed to interfering with Ms Bremer's corpse in August 2016.

Wheatley's partner, Mundy also pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse and confessed to being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

The court heard Nielsen was expected to enter a plea of guilty to the downgraded charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice next month.

The woman left Logan Police Station on August 15, 2016 and told a man she was living with that she was heading home.

She was never seen again.

Her daughter spoke with her the next day but on August 17 reported her missing.

The white Toyota Camry in which she was last seen was later found parked in a cul-de-sac in Woodridge, Queensland.

A motorist driving by Ms Bremer's remains had originally believed the mother's body was a burning log.

All three defendants will be sentenced over their roles in the killing on November 18.