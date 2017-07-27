Playing it with 'GUSTO' and bringing people back to music

GUSTO: Robyn Hamilton, backed by members of the Gympie Ukulele Super Talented Orchestra, says you don't really need to be super-talented to play one of the great instruments of world music.PHOTO: Renee Albrecht

THE Portuguese Madeira island group provided the origins for what quickly evolved into the ukulele, now generally regarded as a Hawaiian instrument.

And that instrument is now providing the social glue for a group of people who, unlike Madeira and Hawaii, are no longer islands.

"It brings people together in a way that only music can,” says Robyn Hamilton, who helps co-ordinate the group, "GUSTO,” which stands for "Gympie Ukulele Super Talented Orchestra.”

"Listening to music stimulates the brain, but when you're playing a musical instrument, your brain lights up like a symphony,” she said at Thursday's GUSTO session, held at the Australian Institute of Country Music, in Channon St.

"We meet weekly on Wednesday from 6pm to 8.30pm and Thursday from 10am to noon.

Group member Glenda John drives in from Curra for her weekly session.

"It's a great social gathering,” she said.

"It's time out when you play music. You can lose yourself in it.

"When people come here, the rest of the world is forgotten.”

"We have raw beginners who have never played an instrument in their lives, as well as experts,” Robyn said.

"And it's an instrument that can be played by people of all ages.

"We also encourage people to get up and sing and they get to enjoy that more and more as they grow in confidence.”

She says the group has performed at the pre-Muster party, the Garden Expo and fund raising events around the region.

At $5 a weekly session and with ukes to borrow, people can join just by turning up.