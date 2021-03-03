Players to Watch: Mal Meninga, Connell Cups
They are junior rugby league competitions which provide a stepping stone into the big league, and a vital link in the future of Queensland State of Origin success.
The Cyril Connell Challenge and Mal Meninga Cup start again on Saturday and Sunday.
The Connell Challenge is named after one of rugby league's gentlemen, former Queensland (24 matches) and Australian (two Tests) halfback Cyril Connell who became Wayne Bennett's recruitment ace at the Brisbane Broncos.
A schoolteacher, Connell used his state wide contacts to establish observations on promising schoolboy talent.
He left no stone unturned and once drove so far into western Queensland, that if he had missed the letter box to the homestead he was going to, he would have ended up in the desert.
The Meninga Cup is of course named after Mal Meninga.
A statue at Suncorp Stadium also reminds folk of his grandeur as a player, a blockbusting centre who, out of Bundaberg, played for the Queensland under 18s in 1977 and then came to the Darra police Academy.
From there he played for Souths in the 1979 grand final before embarking on a stunning career with Souths, the Canberra Raiders, Queensland and Australia.
It is appropriate such important junior pathways are named after two such respected men.
Connell and Meninga are giants of the past, so who are the players of the future, the Players to Watch in this season's competition.
From Jets rookie Tyler Peckham-Harris to powerhouse Isac Fa'asuamaleai at the Bears, exciting Norths prop Xaiver Willison and the elusive Selwyn Cobb at Wynnum, the competitions are full of thrilling prospects.
Also, watch out for double trouble at the Redcliffe Dolphins, with twins Kini and Lingi Kepu taking on all-comers, while Norths have Poasi Manu, brother of NRL powerhouse Sika, and Zak McGuire, Josh's brother.
NOTE: The couriermail.com.au's first report on the Meninga Cup and Connell Challenge will be on Sunday night following the Norths versus Wynnum Manly Seagulls clashes at Bishop Park, and will appear of a Sunday early evening regularly throughout the season.
BURLEIGH BEARS
HASTINGS DEERING COLTS
Col Geyer (hooker)
Isac Fa'asuamaleai (front row)
Will Evans (centre)
Izaya Leota (outside back)
MAL MENINGA CUP
Arama Hau (middle forward)
Seth Nikotemo (backrower)
Jye Gray (halfback)
Tuvalli Khan- Pereira (outside back)
CONNELL CHALLENGE
Bailey McConnell (Halfback)
Isaiah Fagalilo (Hooker)
Phillip Hakaria-Ngamotu (Second row)
IPSWICH JETS
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Jordan Carriera (centre)
Lachlon Turnbull (hooker)
Wilson Malaesilia (Second Row)
Ezekiel Figota (front row)
MENINGA CUP
Zac Alley (hooker)
Xavier Stowers (prop).
CONNELL CHALLENGE
Matua Brown (fullback)
Orlando Metuariki (five-Eighth)
Tyler Peckham-Harris (halfback)
Larry Siala (front row)
Kohen Briggs (centre)
WYNNUM MANLY SEAGULLS
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Harrison Graham (Hooker)
Devontai Seumanutafa (front row)
Will Parslow (halfback)
Selwyn Cobb (fullback)
THE CAPRAS
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Cooper Marshall
Myles Gal
Lachlan Hubner
MAL MENINGA CUP
Jai Hansen
Payton Jenkins
Coby Williamson
MACKAY CUTTERS
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Dan Kelly (Hooker/half)
Ethan Borg (prop).
MAL MENINGA CUP
Luke Pietzner (fullback)
Ethan Sweet (backrow)
CONNELL CHALLENGE
Luke Pietzner (fullback)
Ethan Sweet (second row)
Ethan Cocco (lock)
Asher O'Donnell (front row)
Paul Bryan (front row)
Arthur Miller-Stephens (centre)
Footnote: Keep a watch on halfback Tom Irelandes and winger Josh Smith playing up in age group.
SOUTHS LOGAN
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Creedance Toia
Cruise Ten
Billy Mozer
Ezra Teulia
Rixson Andrew
MAL MENINGA CUP
Ezra Mam
Sione Fotuaika
Vincent Sefo
Chris Faagutu
TWEED HEADS
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Charlie Murray,
Glenn McGrady
Ben Liyou
MENINGA CUP
Tom Weaver
Blake Mozer
Jaylan de Groot
SUNSHINE COAST FALCON
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Kaleb Sutton
Blake Wilson
Jayden Zanchetta
Lucas Bell
MAL MENINGA CUP
Jesse Page
Oscar Boyd
Mitch Jennings
Jack Underhill
CONNELL CHALLENGE
Brock Thomas
Zac Herdgen
Cody Rowe
Jai Bowden
Zac Garton
Hayden Gallgher
BRISBANE TIGERS
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Joe Gilmore (Front Row)
Simon Pratt (Backrow).
Haele Finau (Hooker).
MENINGA CUP
Zac Lamont (Five-eight)
Lance Fuelema (front row)
Madison Beckett (lock)
Jackson Chang (Hooker)
CONNELL CUP
Cam Bukowski (Hooker)
Mikael Ibrahim (Lock/2nd row)
PJ Su'a (Front Row/2nd Row)
Hayden Miller (Half-5/8)
Josh Tokam (Wing)
WESTERN MUSTANGS
MENINGA CUP
Xavier Va'a Middle front row
Kelly Shadlow Middle front row
Joesph Currie Centre
NORTHS
CONNELL CHALLENGE
Poutoa Hotere-Papalii (centre)
Jai Camerlleri (hooker)
Hosea Kedzlie (outside back)
Matteo Leafiifano (second rower)
MENINGA CUP
Demascus Neemia (prop)
Felix Fa'atili (second row)
Junior Taungatua (backrow)
Tyrell Waaka-Rhind (hooker)
COLTS
Jayden Hunt (centre)
Poaso Manu (backrow)
Zak McGuire (hooker)
Xaiver Willison (prop)
REDCLIFFE
CONNELL CHALLENGE
Karl Oloapu (half)
Michael Waqa (frontrower)
William Sologinkin (backrower)
Thomas Lunney (backrower)
Mason Kira (lock/centre)
HASTINGS DEERINGS COLTS
Toby Elliott (Half)
Kyle Barnwell (Hooker)
Kini and Lingi Kepu (Front rowers)
Josh Gatt (Second row)
Harrison McIndoe (Centre)
Sam Thompson (Half)
MENINGA CUP
Matthew Bennett (Backrower)
Jaedon Wellington (Front row)
Sebastyan Jack (Half)
Kallum Weatherall-Stacey (Fullback)
