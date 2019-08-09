PLAYER PROFILE: Kellie Pagel from Meteors Hockey Club

WE MEET AGAIN: Kellie Pagel in action in last year's final against Southern Suburbs.

HOCKEY: One of the key Meteors ready to strike Southern Suburbs is Kellie Pagel who is keen for another premiership.

When did you start playing hockey and who for? Started paying at age six for Gympie hockey.

How long have you played for Meteors and at CQHL level? Three years.

Lowlights? Being injured from another sport and how it impacted the hockey season.

Biggest influences? Ben Fitzpatrick.

Best thing about your coach Wayne Chapman? Random sayings that come out of his mouth.

Funniest thing you have seen? Plovers attacking players while playing and everyone dropping to the ground.