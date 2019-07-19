Menu
BIG DREAM: Gympie athlete Jess Wilcox's goal is to play for her state. Bec Singh
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: The all-rounder ripping up three fields

Rebecca Singh
19th Jul 2019 2:41 PM
IS THERE anything Gympie athlete Jess Wilcox cannot do?

The 15-year-old is known in hockey circles but it is one of three sports (also athletics and squash) she excels in.

Wilcox has trained with the Queensland under-16s squad and has represented Wide Bay school sport in triathlon, squash and hockey.

Her most recent achievement was playing in the 13-19 (age group) State Championships in Cairns last month.

Wilcox's team finished fifth overall out of the 12 that competed and she is the latest local to earn The Gympie Times Player of the Week plaudits.

"We did really well considering we were the youngest team and still ended up coming in the top five,” she said.

"I played as a half in the midfield and set up about four goals, but I am not really a shooter.”

Hockey Division 2, Jess Wilcox Gympie 1 v Bundaberg
Hockey Division 2, Jess Wilcox Gympie 1 v Bundaberg LEEROY TODD

The teenager competed against 18 and 19-year-olds, her speed gave her the edge over the opposition.

"My tactic is speed. You do interval training, but I prefer long distance which is why I am a midfielder,” she said.

"You change your speed and change your direction to get around the opposition. It just takes practice.

"I am a lot faster than the other girls.”

Despite participating in a lot of sports this was not always the case for Wilcox.

U11 Jess Wilcox (Both photos) taking a short corner in the U11 Grand Final
"It was (between) the end of primary school (and) the start of high school that I decided to start playing,” she said.

"I thought, let's just get into something new. I had done ballet but I'd had enough of that.

"My siblings were playing hockey and I joined and someone commented how well I was playing and it built my confidence ... I have played ever since.”

Wilcox hasachieved plenty over the years but is still vying for her goal of making a Queensland team.

"I'd like to get to a State team one year,” she said.

"I don't mind when it is or for what sport. If I keep working and persisting I can get there.”

