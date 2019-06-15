PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Gympie Cat's stunning goalkicking run

AFL: Five goals is usually enough to be considered a bag in Aussie Rules football, but Gympie Cats spearhead Patrick Harris walked away with a whole suitcase in his side's demolition of the Jindalee Jaguars last weekend.

The sharp-shooting first year Cat has slotted comfortably into his new side since crossing from the Noosa Tigers, helping Gympie adjust to new challenges as members of the QFA Division 3 competition.

READ MORE: The search is on for Gympie's Athlete of the Year

A five-goal debut steered the Cats to a Round 1 win against the ladder-leading Moreton Bay Lions, but Harris' last month has been even more impressive.

He kicked eight in a narrow loss to Redcliffe on May 18 and nine in a win over Pine Rivers the following week, before last Saturday's magical double-figure effort on home turf.

His incredible run of form has him sitting second in the league's goal-kicking tally with 48 through nine rounds.

New Cats co-coach Jason Kent had plenty of plaudits for Harris while previewing today's crucial clash against Moorooka.

"His consistency over the last month has been at the top end for the side,” Kent said.

"He's right up there (with the best goalkickers I've seen). He's a dead-eye dick.”

Kent said the Cats were returning to "almost” full-strength for today's match against the Roosters, where a win would see them draw level with their fifth-placed opponents at 4-6 and leapfrog them on percentage.

Redcliffe and the Hinterland Blues also have four wins to their name heading into today's games, rounding out the pack hunting the elite four of Moreton Bay, Wynnum, Kedron and Ipswich in the race for a finals spot.

Harris's monster effort has earned him the very first nomination of The Gympie Times Player of the Week segment, culminating in the Athlete of the Year award across all sports to close out 2019.

The Athlete of the Year will win a valuable prize (to be announced) and an invitation to a The GT Club event which has already featured the likes of swimming queen Lisa Curry and (soon) cricket legend Jeff Thomson.

Nominate by emailing joshua.preston@gympietimes.com or rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com.