Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Devils women - Sophia Fisher centre
Gympie Devils women - Sophia Fisher centre Bec Singh
News

Player of the Week: Fisher leads charge for Gympie Devils

Rebecca Singh
by
16th Aug 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sophia Fisher was one of the key players for the Devils as they went all the way to the grand final in their first season.

Fisher is on top of the table as leading try scorer and leading point scorer.

The centre scored 21 tries during the season, three more than second place and is on 84 points, six clear of second.

TRY TIME: Sophia Fisher scores a try underneath the posts.
TRY TIME: Sophia Fisher scores a try underneath the posts. Philippe Coquerand

"It is pretty impressive she was leading the point scoring because it is usually only goal kickers,” coach Troy Carlson said.

"She is an important outside back and created the most opportunities off her own back and made something out of nothing most times,” he said.

READ MORE:

- How the Devils fell short in nail-biting grand final

- These women are trailblazers for the future of Gympie sport

"Sophia works pretty hard at home in the gym but she also has plenty of natural speed and elusiveness about her.”

Fisher also played this year for Sunshine Coast Falcons women's in the Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival.

gympie devils gympie devils rugby league club gympie devils women gympie devils women's side 2019 season sophia fisher
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mayor hails Rattler report forecasting $10m economic boon

    premium_icon Mayor hails Rattler report forecasting $10m economic boon

    Council News New report reveals train's huge impact in region.

    • 16th Aug 2019 2:53 PM
    Gympie nurse helping 80 new breast cancer patients each year

    premium_icon Gympie nurse helping 80 new breast cancer patients each year

    News Her services are free to patients, thanks to the McGrath Foundation.

    No trace of missing boy, 14, in aerial searches

    No trace of missing boy, 14, in aerial searches

    News Aerial searches over bushland failed to find Michael