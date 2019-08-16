Player of the Week: Fisher leads charge for Gympie Devils

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sophia Fisher was one of the key players for the Devils as they went all the way to the grand final in their first season.

Fisher is on top of the table as leading try scorer and leading point scorer.

The centre scored 21 tries during the season, three more than second place and is on 84 points, six clear of second.

TRY TIME: Sophia Fisher scores a try underneath the posts. Philippe Coquerand

"It is pretty impressive she was leading the point scoring because it is usually only goal kickers,” coach Troy Carlson said.

"She is an important outside back and created the most opportunities off her own back and made something out of nothing most times,” he said.

"Sophia works pretty hard at home in the gym but she also has plenty of natural speed and elusiveness about her.”

Fisher also played this year for Sunshine Coast Falcons women's in the Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival.