Plantation changes cold comfort for older employees

CONCERNED: Gympie MP Tony Perrett is worried by the impact of restructuring at HQ Plantations.
by Jacob Carson

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has expressed concern about the impact job losses of any kind will have on his electorate.

It comes after HQ Plantations announced it was offering redundancy packages as it looked to modernise and restructure its workforce.

"The news was predicted when the previous Labor Government sold off our timber assets,” Mr Perrett said. "It was always a concern that there could have been job losses through restructuring when the Bligh/Fraser Government sold local timber plantations for $600million.”

In his days as a local councillor, Mr Perrett was a vocal critic of the deal between State Government and HQ Plantations, and warned of the impact the new changes could have on older employees.

"While the company has not specified the roles and number of redundancies, it is expected that in a region which has a strong timber and forestry tradition that many of them would be loyal long-term employees,” he said.

"Older workers would find it hard to relocate for work as they often have well-established roots in the community and family commitments.”

With the region's unemployment level currently at 8.6 per cent, Mr Perrett said the potential loss of any jobs wasn't welcome.

"In these conditions, these job losses are definitely concerning,” he said.

"Add to that the Wide Bay youth unemployment rate, which has skyrocketed by 8% to 26% and that more than 200 jobs were lost in the past month, with 1300 lost in the past 12 months.”

