Plant a Tree day's good works growing in Gympie

COMMUNITY EVENT: Landcare's Jenny Whyte and president Ernie Rider in front of a section of well grown planted trees along the river bank.

PLANT a Tree day to be held on June 4 will continue the good work of the past two decades or more.

In that time a range of community groups and schools plus many private individuals have helped Gympie Landcare revegetate much of the area between Kidd and Normanby bridges.

Landcare president Ernie Rider said that the work done in this time shows just what can be accomplished when the community gets together behind needed projects.

The first community tree planting event in 1997 was attended by eight people who managed to put in 100 trees. Numbers of participants grew as did the trees until now 20 years later it is a dense forest along much of the city side riverbank between the bridges.

A good roll up got a lot of work done quickly in 2005.

Mr Rider said a continuation of the planting program will be undertaken on June 4 with a sign on at 8.30am and planting from 9am until about 11am when a sausage sizzle will start to feed the hungry workers.

The site for planting this year is below the Cavanough Park touch football grounds.

"We are aiming for another 1000 tubestock seedlings for 2017,” Mr Rider said. "Because the larger trees have done well we plan on filling in some of the understorey plus mat rush lomandras along the bank.

Mr Rider said comments made after the 1998 planting effort with about 300 people and 1000 plants showed that many people praised what the community can do when it gets behind projects in general, but environmental restoration projects in particular.

"That still stands as true today as it was then,” he said.

What the riverbank just upstream from Kidd Bridge looks like after 20 years.

The continuing planting project is designed to create a pleasant river walk through the trees, and also to act as a barrier to river bank erosion during Mary River floods.

Further details, or to register yourself or the family can be obtained from 5483 8866 (leave message and someone will get back to you) or admin@gympielandcare.org.au