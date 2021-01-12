Plans unveiled to end long running safety issue in Goomeri

A Goomeri service station wants to build a heavy vehicle and truck rest area to move the vehicles off the main street.

A long term safety problem at Goomeri could soon be fixed, with plans unveiled to create an overnight rest area for trucks and heavy vehicles powering through the South Burnett township.

Shell service station owners SJS Fuels wants to open up the rest area behind the Moore St business and has asked Gympie Regional Council for permission to do so.

The rest area is proposed to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week in line with the service station.

The rest area would be built behind the Shell service station at Goomeri.

SJS said opening the back of the station up as a rest stop would solve a lingering safety issue.

“Currently, heavy vehicles park within the wide road reserve within Moore St and there has been issues raised regarding the safety of this arrangement,” SJS said in its application to the council.”

A storm was kicked up in 2018 when police cracked down on trucks parked along the stretch which was provided by the council for short term parking only.

The proposed parking area.

Police said they had received multiple complaints about the number of heavy vehicles parking along the stretch overnight.

SJS said allowing heavy vehicle parking behind its shop would “provide a long-term solution to this issue”.

The station’s showers and drivers’ facilities would be made available to those who pulled into the stop.