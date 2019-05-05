Menu
A development application for a bush camp ground at Gunalda has been lodged with Gympie Regional Council.
Plans unveiled for 27ha camp ground north of Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
5th May 2019 12:01 AM
MOTORHOMES, camping trailers, campervans and tents could soon have a home at Gunalda thanks to a proposed 27.5ha tourist park only 6km from the Bruce Highway.

Developer Daryl Turner has lodged his proposal to transform the now-residential Anderleigh Rd site into a bush camping ground with four distinct areas.

Each of the areas would be about 60msq.

A new solar-powered, demountable amenities building is also proposed to be built. A house and shed are the only buildings on-site at present.

Overview of the proposed bush camp site at Gunalda on Anderleigh Rd.
All the available camping sites would be unpowered.

Proposed park rules would limit car speeds to 10km/h and noise to "conversation level” after 9pm and "minimal” by 10pm.

Loud music would be banned after 8pm.

"Most campers visit the bush for peace and quiet, so we ask that all campers be aware of each other and restrict their noise level,” the proposed rules state.

"Motorised bikes or other vehicles of any sort are not permitted for pleasure riding within the property.”

Campfire burning.
Any dogs brought onto the park "must be restrained at all times”.

Mr Turner's application said management would be on-site with no additional staff needed.

Fire bans would be enforced and fires would be "restricted to enclosed cooking vessels”.

He said the grounds were "low impact and ... not expected to result in any significant adverse impacts off-site”.

Free firewood would be available from designated areas of the camp grounds.

Mr Turner said his application filled a clear gap in the community. The development application can be viewed on Gympie Regional Council's website until May 13.

