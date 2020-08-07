Plans to relocate popular Noosa restaurant revealed

TASTY TIMES: Matt Sinclair from Sunshine Beach restaurant Sum Yung Guys is soon to make a big move. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

TASTY TIMES: Matt Sinclair from Sunshine Beach restaurant Sum Yung Guys is soon to make a big move. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

The first four years for this popular Noosa restaurant have dished up an exciting blend of ups and downs for the owners. And its next chapter is sure to be even tastier.

Inspired by Asian cuisine and culture, Sunshine Beach restaurant Sum Yung Guys is high on the dining to-do list for tourists and locals alike.

FRIENDS: Dylan Campbell, Michael 'Moe' Rickard, Matt Sinclair and Jeremiah Jones from Sum Yung Guys.

Now restaurant owners and long-time mates Dylan Campbell, Michael Rickard, Matt Sinclair and Jeremiah Jones have signed off on a deal to purchase a new Noosaville premise.

Sinclair said the new location would become "the forever home of Sum Young Guys".

Influencers of the future: 18 Coast 'grammers making waves

Noosa tourism looking to survive pandemic blows

"It'll be our own space and our own identity. It'll mean we have control while staying in the neighbourhood," he said.

"We'll do a new fit-out, it will be a nice new energy in the building."

The 2016 MasterChef runner up said the crew had been considering owning its own premises for quite some time.

NEW MOVE: Owners of Noosa restaurant Sum Yung Guys have purchased new premises on Weyba Drive in Noosaville.

"Our goal from day one was to have a lot more control over our own destiny," Sinclair said.

"Putting our money into something that is ours."

The owners have already has ideas about what the new restaurant, located on Weyba Drive, would look like, but they won't make the big move until the early 2021.

"Having that (contract) sewn up, it's hit home to the boys to dig in and dig deep and try to head in to 2021 in our stride," Sinclair said.