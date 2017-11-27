Plans to open drive-in cinema on Sunshine Coast

REMEMBER the nights curled up in the car, parked under the stars watching a blockbuster movie?

Drive-in cinemas are a dying breed in Queensland with the closest available options being in Brisbane or Eumundi's Starry Nights.

One Sunshine Coast business wants the nostalgic drive-in experience to be apart of the framework of the region.

Open Air Movie Nights: Open Air Movie Nights promo video by AFA.Tours

Open Air Movie Nights did 49 outdoor shows last year and now want to "enhance their production" by bringing that slice of cinema folklore to the Coast.

"The idea did come from my childhood, I remember them well," Coast businessman Joel Clement said.

"I remember hoping in the car and propping the speakers up on the window sill. You'd run to the candy store to get popcorn.

Open Air Movie Night screenings begin on Thursday in Caloundra. Contributed

"It was a unique night out and really brought families together.

"I was in that era of Ghost Busters and Edward Scissorhands, they're the two that stand out."

Mr Clement and his partner Roxy noticed a gap in the market they intend to plug. "I definitely think the Coast needs one. Eumundi has a good little following but I want to go bigger," he said. "The industry itself is really growing and we're seeing a lot of those craft beer, hipster type influences from Sydney and Melbourne. "We want to work with the musicians, the pop-up bars and food stalls and continue that vibe." They plan to have a drive-in cinema by early 2018 - just in time for the cold weather arrives.

Open Air Movie Nights have created a GoFundMe page to make the dream a reality.

Barbara Ann Roberts (right) shows an unnamed patron how to use the speaker system at the Chullora Twin Drive-in Theatre which opened in October 1956. The drive-in closed in 1979. Supplied