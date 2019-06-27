Plans afoot to buy Galilee land for Stop Adani training base

Protesters gathered outside Queensland Parliament calling to 'stop the clock' on approval for Adani's groundwater plan.

HAYLEY TROUPE

IN A change of tack from the anti-Adani movement, an ambitious crowdfunding campaign has kicked off to purchase a plot of land near the Galilee Basin to become a hub for anti-coal activism.

Friends of the Galilee Basin, an emerging Queensland-based group campaigning to stop the Adani coal mine has launched a public crowdfunding appeal for $500,000 today to purchase a base to be used for the campaign.

Friends of Galilee spokesperson Ruby Thorburn believed the nation was facing a climate emergency and action of this nature was crucial.

"This movement is just one step in what will inevitably be the most telling period in human history - the clock is ticking and we are running out of time."

Stop Adani Convoy, Mackay Rally April 27, 2019. Bob Brown/ Dawson Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg. KIRILI LAMB

Former Greens leader Bob Brown visited the campaign centre at Binbee site, about 25km north of Collinsville on the weekend.

Dr Brown pledged his support to the plight of FOG and described the move as the "next round" in the stop Adani campaign .

"The folk working there are the salt of the nation," he said.

"With governments having caved in for Gautam Adani's mine, it's heartening to see people preparing the next round of opposition in our age of climate emergency.

Seven arrested over Adani protest in Brisbane : Seven people have been arrested after five glued themselves to a Brisbane road during a protest against the Queensland government's approval of the Adani coal mine. More than 700 protestors rallied in the state's capital, crossing over one of the CBD's main bridges during peak hour traffic. MORE: News Corp Australia

"Their centre for campaign excellence needs financial backing and the crowd-funder is a good way of letting responsible Australians come to its aid."

The crowdfunding page described the site as "an entirely volunteer run, non-funded community for frontline activists who have given up their lives to protect our only planet."

Its aims are to provide a safe place for a camp to train activists and plan protests.

The group claimed activist activity had played an integral part in the delayed and reduction of the size of the Adani Carmichael mine.

Hundreds of mining supporters, including Dave Taylor, line up in Clermont as the Stop Adani Convoy approaches. Facebook

The crowdfunding page also said members were "prepared to put their bodies on the line and fight for our future."

In the closing statement of the crowdfunding pitch, the group wrote "mass civil disobedience is our last position to stop Adani in one of the biggest environmental battles in Australian history."

Earlier this year, the Stop Adani Convoy led by Dr Brown passed through Clermont and were met with fierce opposition from local coal workers.

The announcement also follows a spate of public activism displays, including a pair last month who glued themselves to a busy Brisbane street in defiance of the Adani project.