Planets align and all roads lead to Gympie region

IT IS as if the planets have aligned this weekend and all roads lead to the Gympie region.

The Southside, in particular, is going to double in population today as 800 players continue to compete in the 2017 Women's Masters State Hockey Tournament until well into the night, while a few hundred metres up the road hundreds more will spend the afternoon at the Showgrounds for the Zinc 96.1 Race Day.

The Jockey Club will be a busy place tonight.

In town, hundreds more will be at the Little Kids Day Out at the Civic Centre, and out in the Mary Valley, The Stags will mark 50 years since their 1967 premiership with a heritage game at Jack Spicer Oval.

The party will no doubt continue on until all hours at the Kandanga Pub official reopening day today, where legend Alfie Langer is tipped to make a guest appearance.

Meanwhile on the Cooloola Coast, hundreds more have arrived to compete in the week-long Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic which started yesterday and continues through until next Saturday.

The region is a hive of activity, and dressed in clear blue skies and a green winter coat, it is certainly putting its best foot forward for its many visitors. So don't stay in this weekend, get out and enjoy the action, and be sure to give our visitors a warm welcome.