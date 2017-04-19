25°
Planes, trains and jetties on the council's agenda

scott kovacevic
| 19th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
The Mary Valley Rattler is one of the performance measures tied into the corporate plan.
The Mary Valley Rattler is one of the performance measures tied into the corporate plan.

THE Valley Rattler and Tin Can Bay jetty strategic plans are among the performance measures tied in to the Gympie Regional Council corporate plan which is expected to be adopted at a general meeting of the council today.

Presented as a draft for community feedback last November, the updated Corporate Plan 2017-2022 aims to provide a cohesive statement on the council's role and projects moving forward.

According to the report before council, the plan "sets the vision for the future of the local government area as well as outlining the key strategic directions” for the council to take to achieve its vision in the period.

Five "key strategic themes” are identified in the plan: infrastructure, community, economy, environment and organisation. Strategies, actions and key performance measures are tied to each of these themes in the report.

Other key economic performance measures include successful implementation of the Airport Masterplan and additional funding for the Kilkivan to Kingaroy Rail Trail.

Continual development of plans for a new library, a review of heritage provisions and further investigations into an equestrian centre at Kilkivan are among the actions listed to improve our community

Upgrading Gympie Connection Road and the Wide Bay Hwy/Bruce Hwy intersection, adding pedestrian and bicycle access for the Normanby Bridge and improvements to the Coondoo Creek Bridge are also listed as important areas to seek state or federal funding for "as appropriate”.







