Qld plane wreckage found as five feared dead

POLICE have located the wreckage of an aircraft on the beach about 5km south of Lockhart River township on Cape York.

Five people are feared dead after a plane crashed in wild weather. It is unknown if there are any survivors.

It is understood a charter flight with government workers was reported missing about 11.30am today.

The aircraft, thought to be a 10-seater light plane, was last heard from around 9.30am when it made two attempts to land near Lockhart River.

"We had a cyclone hit us this time last year, it's just one tragedy to the next,'' Mayor Wayne Butcher said.

The plane is registered to West Australian company Aerohire and was used for charter flights, most recently in north Queensland, The Courier-Mail understands.

Heavy rain and wild winds from a tropical low is battering the region where an ill-fated passenger jet crashed on Iron Range, near the airstrip, killing all 15 people on-board in 2005.

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to help with the search for the latest downed aircraft.

Cr Butcher said earlier he had scant details except to say an aircraft had been reported missing.

It was believed to have crashed in dense terrain near the township, 760km north of Cairns.

"We're in shock. We're still waiting for information to come through from police and authorities,'' Mr Butcher said.

Tim Layton, of business The Greenhoose, said rain had been constant around Lockhart River.

"I live on top of a hill and it has a good view and this morning we couldn't see anything because of the rain and the cloud," he said.

"The rain has been constant.

"It has been ground soaking weather."