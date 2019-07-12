Plane terror: ‘We all hit the roof’

PASSENGERS have told of their terror after a Sydney-bound flight encountered severe turbulence near Hawaii.

The Air Canada flight was diverted to Hawaii after a sudden case of turbulence left 35 customers with minor injuries, the carrier says in a statement.

Flight AC33, carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew, was flying from Vancouver to Sydney when the Boeing 777 aircraft "encountered unforecasted and sudden turbulence approximately two hours past Hawaii", the carrier said on Thursday. The plane was diverted to Honolulu and landed at 12.45pm on Thursday (1.45am AEST Friday).

"We hit turbulence and we all hit the roof and everything fell down, and stuff … people went flying," passenger Jess Smith told CBC News.

"I watched a whole bunch of people hit the ceiling of the plane," said another passenger Alex MacDonald.

"A couple of the air hostesses were bringing food out at the time, and they hit the roof as well. But as a whole people seem to be OK; didn't seem to be any major injuries."

Passenger Luke Wheeldon told Honolulu news station KTIV about half the passengers weren't wearing seatbelts. "There was no warning and then half of them, their head hit the roof all at once," he said. "And I went, 'Oh, this is a bad day.'"

"As a precaution, medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers in Honolulu," the carrier said.

The carrier's initial reports were of 25 people with minor injuries. Passengers told reporters the turbulence tossed people into the air, some hitting the ceiling, the Associated Press reports.

The turbulence happened at 10,000 metres about 966 kilometres southwest of Honolulu, said US Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.