Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
Breaking

Plane crashes in Iran with 180 passengers and crew

8th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

crash iran plane ukraine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How these Gympie vets are helping fire-hit animals in Victoria

        premium_icon How these Gympie vets are helping fire-hit animals in...

        News Two Gympie vets are doing all they can to assist wildlife amid recent reports that millions and millions of animals have been killed in Australia’s bushfire crisis.

        Koalas saved after close call with deadly disease near Gympie

        premium_icon Koalas saved after close call with deadly disease near...

        News Three koalas have been saved and hundreds more rescued after contracting a deadly...

        Man jailed for trying to steal groceries from Woolies

        premium_icon Man jailed for trying to steal groceries from Woolies

        Crime A man has received jail time for attempting to steal a trolley full of groceries...

        ‘Perfect storm’ for more fuel pump pain

        premium_icon ‘Perfect storm’ for more fuel pump pain

        News Iraq drone strike, fuel cycle to take petrol to near-record highs