Plane crashes with 107 on board

by AFP, Reuters, News Corp Australia Network
22nd May 2020 10:46 PM

A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi, the country's aviation authority said.

Images aired on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area today, with clouds of thick black smoke billowing from the site.

"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties but officials said they feared many dead.

More on this story here.

