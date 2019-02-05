Menu
An aircraft has made a forced landing in a private property at Palmwoods this morning.
News

Crash landing pilot narrowly avoids tragedy

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Feb 2019 9:28 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
UPDATE: 9.50AM: A photo released exclusively to the Sunshine Coast Daily has revealed how close a pilot came to tragedy this morning. 

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing into a private property, crashing through a fence and into trees. 

The home on Picca Place, has a trampoline in the backyard, which was narrowly missed by the plane. 

A pilot is lucky to escape with back pain after crash landing into a Palmwoods address, narrowly avoiding tragedy. John McCutcheon.
It occurred in a residential area near Palmwoods State School.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating the pilot, who is complaining of back pain. 

The patient has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. 

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing into a private property, crashing through a fence and trees. John McCutcheon.
9AM: AN AIRCRAFT has made a forced landing in a private property at Palmwoods this morning.

Multiple emergency services have raced to the property where the plane is "grounded".

It is understood the light aircraft plane left from a Toowoomba address and was bound for the Coast. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an occupant was in the hands of paramedics.

Three Queensland Ambulance Services crews are en route. 

The crash reported took place at Picca Place, Palmwoods. 

A QAS media spokesman said paramedics were treating a man with back pain. 

The crash comes a day after a helicopter was forced to make a heavily landing at Marcoola.

More to come.

