Plan to expand Noosa’s fire trails before next bushfire season

Additional work will help the Noosa region be more prepared ahead of the next bushfire season, following last year’s nightmare fire season. Photo Lachie Millard

CREATING several kilometres of additional fire trails and three extra cool fire burns across Noosa will help better protect the community ahead of the next bushfire season, says

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart.

“With the devastating fires of last year still front of mind for our residents, I am pleased to confirm that we are adding to our existing network of fire access trails as part of this year’s Bushfire Readiness Program,” Mrs Stewart said.

The Local Disaster Management Group received a briefing from relevant agencies about the shire’s fire mitigation strategies at last week’s meeting.

“I highlighted fire management and mitigation during the election campaign, so it’s certainly pleasing to see that increased efforts and control measures are being put in place through this collaborative process,” she said.

Council manages more than 180 bushland reserves, which equates to about 3.5 per cent of Noosa’s land area.

The council also maintains about 62 kilometres of fire access trails.

Earlier this year, council completed new fire access trails at Edington Bushland Reserve, Cooroibah and Eenie Creek Bushland Reserve, plus a controlled burn at Cooloothin Creek Nature Refuge

More controlled burns are earmarked for the Waste Transfer Station and Wooroi Creek, if weather conditions are favourable.

Environmental Services Manager Craig Doolan said a further three new fire access trails have been identified as high priorities, with this work to potentially take place in coming months.

This includes a 2.5km stretch at Heritage Park Bushland Reserve, a new 700m trail at Lake Doonella Bushland Reserve, a 500m trail at Weyba Bushland Reserve as well as further work at Peregian Beach Foreshore Reserve.

Mr Doolan said Council was guided by the advice from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

“We have a co-ordinated approach which aims to reduce the risk of fire and ensure community safety,” he said.

“Our main priority is managing fire access trails,” Mr Doolan said.

“It’s important to be remember that hazard reduction burns may not prevent a bushfire, but are designed to reduce a bushfire’s severity and assist firefighters,” he said.

Mrs Stewart said it was equally important for residents to make their own preparations to be bushfire ready.

“We all have a responsibility to equip ourselves with the necessary tools such as an up-to-date Bushfire Survival Plan and clean up around the home,” she said.

“It’s vital for us all to have a renewed focus on bushfire preparedness, so we ask the community to do their bit by cleaning up around their properties.”

To learn more about what property owners should do, check out Council’s Disaster Dashboard at noosa.qld.gov.au.