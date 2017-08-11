Plan has Kybong Airport ready for take off

TAKING FLIGHT: The draft master plan for the Kybong Airport is now open for feedback.

KYBONG'S airport is about to fly into the future.

A glider strip, a sealed parallel taxiway and dedicated helicopter movement area are several ideas proposed for the site in the new draft master plan, which is now open for public feedback.

The airport has been a point of controversy in the past few months, with a number of concerns from users at the site identified including a lack of visual aids for night flying, problems with the gradient of the runway, and safety and well-being concerns for users and residents.

Helicopter training was also identified as a significant problem, with 14 of 21 submissions requesting a ban on it.

A ban on hovering was one of several new safety enhancements adopted by the council that have been criticised by airport operators.

RELATED

The plan also suggests new opportunities for the council to take advantage of the airport.

These include owning and managing fuel supplies, expanding the facility and entering into access agreements with adjoining landowners and private hangars.

Councillor Mal Gear said the plan was a welcome step forward for a project which had been lingering for too long.

"I think this has dragged,” Cr Gear said.

"The aerodrome has always been in the too-hard basket.

"There has been a fair bit of work put into this and it's about time we moved forward.”

Mayor Mick Curran agreed, calling the airport a "wonderful asset” that previous councils had not known how to value.

He encouraged all residents to have their say on the plan, which can be viewed at the Gympie library, or on the council's website.

Submissions close 5pm, Friday September 8.