Plan gives $100m glimpse into Gympie's future

LOOKING AHEAD: Cooper and Jamie Corbet at Nelson Reserve, which council has marked as part of the region's future development.

MORE than $100 million could be spent on infrastructure in the region over the next 15 years as Gympie Regional Council plans for future growth.

Developed to assist with infrastructure charges in the future, the draft Local Government Infrastructure Plan details some of the upgrades the council hopes to make in the coming years.

A bridge upgrade at Stewart Tce/Tozer St (estimated at $1.73 million, and possible by 2031), and widening of Investigator Rd ($1.93 million, 2018) and Rammutt Rd ($1.49 million in 2019) are among the largest potential future upgrades for our roads.

Recreational facilities are also on the agenda with $6.92 million proposed to be spent on the One Mile Sports Precinct upgrade, as well as $3.6 million upgrades for Albert Park and Gympie Scottish Mine and Retort House.

A $4.14 million Transit Centre could also be a reality by 2024.

Overall, $36.83 million could be spent on parks and recreation while $25.26 million worth of projects could be implemented on the region's roads.

Mayor Mick Curran said none of the projects were set in concrete but the plan gave the council a guideline on how to move forward.

"It really depends on if that development occurs and if it's warranted," Cr Curran said. "If you're planning ahead it then makes budgeting an easier process."

Voting unanimously to seek approval from the State Government to adopt the LGIP plan at yesterday's meeting, councillors were told a finance officer had signed off on the projects being sustainable.

Funding sources would include council budgets, State and Federal grants and developer contributions.