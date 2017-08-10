26°
News

Plan gives $100m glimpse into Gympie's future

scott kovacevic
| 10th Aug 2017 2:18 PM Updated: 6:23 PM
LOOKING AHEAD: Cooper and Jamie Corbet at Nelson Reserve, which council has marked as part of the region's future development.
LOOKING AHEAD: Cooper and Jamie Corbet at Nelson Reserve, which council has marked as part of the region's future development. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than $100 million could be spent on infrastructure in the region over the next 15 years as Gympie Regional Council plans for future growth.

Developed to assist with infrastructure charges in the future, the draft Local Government Infrastructure Plan details some of the upgrades the council hopes to make in the coming years.

A bridge upgrade at Stewart Tce/Tozer St (estimated at $1.73 million, and possible by 2031), and widening of Investigator Rd ($1.93 million, 2018) and Rammutt Rd ($1.49 million in 2019) are among the largest potential future upgrades for our roads.

Recreational facilities are also on the agenda with $6.92 million proposed to be spent on the One Mile Sports Precinct upgrade, as well as $3.6 million upgrades for Albert Park and Gympie Scottish Mine and Retort House.

A $4.14 million Transit Centre could also be a reality by 2024.

Overall, $36.83 million could be spent on parks and recreation while $25.26 million worth of projects could be implemented on the region's roads.

Mayor Mick Curran said none of the projects were set in concrete but the plan gave the council a guideline on how to move forward.

"It really depends on if that development occurs and if it's warranted," Cr Curran said. "If you're planning ahead it then makes budgeting an easier process."

Voting unanimously to seek approval from the State Government to adopt the LGIP plan at yesterday's meeting, councillors were told a finance officer had signed off on the projects being sustainable.

Funding sources would include council budgets, State and Federal grants and developer contributions.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council infrastructure local government

The WA invasion puts wild west into Muster

The WA invasion puts wild west into Muster

Westerners Muster had a long drive, and then accidentally encountered their oldest WA mates, right next door in the land of happy coincidence

QLD POLITICS LIVE: Setting the scene for the election?

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Is the Qld Labor Government about to call an election?

Two car crash north of Gympie

Two people avoided serious injury in a crash at Glenwood.

Two people were assessed at the scene.

Child safety advocate accused of molesting girl, 13

Ryan Michael Sharman is charged with carnal knowledge of a child under 16 years, making child exploitation material and unlawful stalking.

Would-be comedian bailed on carnal knowledge charge

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Workshop for creative kids at the Gallery this weekend

KIDS ZONE: A space for children to relax, explore and create art will be created at Gympie Regional Gallery today.

Great things on at the Gallery this weekend

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

DEVELOPMENT SITE DEAL

11 Phoenix Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 $675,000

Perfectly positioned, flood free and with-in walking distance to schools, and sporting fields, this really is a hidden gem. The block is a gently sloping 3526m2.

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

21 Excelsior Road, Gympie 4570

Commercial 3 1 1 $475,000

Looking for a location for your business? Somewhere flood free? In a Main Traffic area? Then look no further than 21 Excelsior Road Gympie. Being zoned District...

POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL

138 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 5 2 3 $450,000

Potential, that is what this property has. It has the potential to subdivide (STCA), potential to renovate and potential to come up a treat. Located just a short 6...

GIVE ME A HOME AMONGST THE GUM TREES

57 Herron Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 2 4 $329,000

Nestled amongst the gum trees on a private 6074m2 allotment, this home is ideally located in the exclusive residential area of Pie Creek. Conveniently situated...

LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET?

146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 2 $190,000

Established between the trees, this well-presented block home has so much to offer and is just what you have been looking for. This spacious one bedroom home...

LOOK AT THAT PRICE

1 Edwards Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 1 2 $175,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Woolooga this property is well-presented and maintained. As you enter...

WAKE UP WITH A VIEW

Lot 3 Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

If you are after views, then look no further. On offer is this amazing 9803m2 (2.33 acre) allotment. Located in the very favourable area of Chatsworth, is only...

GREAT GLENWOOD BLOCKS

Lots 78 & 79 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

These 2 blocks are situated in Glenwood and are to be sold as one parcel of 3.88acs on 2 titles. Power and phone pass by on the road. The local shop and primary...

PEACE &amp; TRANQUILITY

Lot 198 Sunrise Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $115,000 neg

Looking for a peaceful tree change? Well, I have the block for you! This vacant allotment is situated in the town of Glenwood, measuring 5023m2 (1.2acres). It is...

ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY

Lot 383 Gatehouse Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Looking for a flat block to build the family home? Enough space for the kids to run around and to have a horse or two? Then look no further then this 4.9 acre...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know