Plan for Steiner School in Gympie region takes step forward

THE chair of Steiner Education Australia, Christopher Jack, will be in Gympie later this month to address a public meeting on the possibility of a Steiner School in this region.

Mr Jack was the founding teacher at the Samford Valley Steiner School in Brisbane and is now principal at the Birali Steiner School in Beachmere.

Steiner Education Australia offers "an education that fosters the healthy growth and development of students”.

"The information day on Saturday, September 22, 11am in Gympie, (venue to be confirmed), is an opportunity to find out more and ask questions.”

There are more than 40 Steiner schools in Australia and in recent years demand for places and new schools has been on the increase, Mr Jack said.

"A 2018 National Survey found that 86% of parents either strongly agree or agree that they are/were satisfied with their choice and that students enjoyed a well-rounded, arts-based education.

"The University of the Sunshine Coast recently graduated the first students enrolled in the Graduate Certificate of Steiner Education as part of a Master's Program.”

Further information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/162156817707443/

or email Jonathan at steiner@maryvalley.org