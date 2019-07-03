Plainland pub car park murder victim identified

Police and paramedics on scene at an incident at Porters Plainland Hotel, July 1.

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the murder of a man outside a Lockyer Valley pub on Monday night.

Paul Rock, 53, from Oakey, suffered multiple stab wounds and stumbled bloodied into the drive-through bottle shop at the rear of Porters Plainland Hotel about 6pm.

Despite paramedics working on a critically injured Mr Rock for 30 minutes, he died at the scene.

Investigators believe he'd been involved in a fight with two men shortly before.

Those two men had been tracked travelling to the popular hotel from the east in a black sedan.

They were later tracked travelling back towards the east.

The black sedan was later seen on the Ipswich Motorway.

The men, whose descriptions investigators were yet to release to the media, tonight remain on the run from authorities.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said investigations were continuing into the circumstances surrounding Mr Rock's death, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Specifically, any motorists with dashcam or who may have been in the Plainland area, or travelling between Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley pub around the time, to contact police with relevant footage.

Extensive CCTV footage has been seized from businesses in Plainland towards Ipswich and will be painstakingly reviewed over coming days.

Mr Rock's suspected murder is not being treated as a random attack.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact police on 131 444.