Fire crews were kept busy last night containing a blaze started by illegal fireworks.
Fire crews were kept busy last night containing a blaze started by illegal fireworks. Photo: File Brett Wortman
'Plain stupidity': Illegal fireworks cause havoc overnight

Crystal Jones
by
11th Dec 2019 7:39 AM
BUNDABERG fire crews have slammed the actions of people who set off illegal fireworks, causing a bushfire overnight. 

A spokesman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg said the fire started on Clayton Rd and was called in at 6.40pm. 

The blaze had spread to an area of about 100m x 30m and five crews were on scene - two urban and three rural. 

The spokesman said it took about an hour to put the blaze out, but crews returned through the night to ensure it hadn't flared back up. 

Witnesses in the area told fire crews they'd seen illegal fireworks in the area and the shells of those fireworks were sighted by fireys. 

The spokesman said it was an especially bad time to let off illegal fireworks, with a heightened fire danger causing concern. 

"It's just irresponsible and it's plain stupidity," he said. 

Police were also on scene at the incident.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131 444 and give reference number QP1902462739.

Police are conducting inquiries and firework casing has been seized from the scene.

A fire ban is current in Bundaberg and the North Burnett. 

