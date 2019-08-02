Places where child sex victims are forced to wait
THOUSANDS of survivors of child sex abuse are being kept waiting for compensation a year after the launch of a national redress scheme as more than 80 institutions delay signing on.
Swimming Australia and Tennis NSW are among the organisations that have yet to sign up to the scheme.
More than 4100 applicants are now waiting for redress, while just 229 compensation claims have been paid, according to the latest data.
Survivors cannot receive compensation until the institute they suffered abuse in signs on to the scheme.
It's prompted fresh calls from Labor for a parliamentary committee to oversee the redress scheme.
"We are getting enormous feedback about the need for scrutiny of this scheme and that's what we're really trying to put in place here," Labor's spokeswoman for families and social services Linda Burney told ABC radio today.
"The real concern is that the people that were abused in institutions are getting older, they're getting sicker and they're dying and this is urgent," she said.
The committee could examine ways to pressure institutions to sign on to the scheme, she said.
Survivors have also raised concerns about the amount being paid.
Few have received the maximum payment of $150,000.
The current average payment is about $83,000.
About $19 million has been paid to survivors in total so far and it's estimated up to 60,000 Australians could eventually apply for redress.
More than a dozen organisations have signed on to the scheme since February, when the federal government opted to publish a list naming and shaming institutions that had yet to join.
A number of Scouts organisations, Sydney private school Knox Grammar and the Uniting Church are among the groups that have since signed on.
Institutions that have not yet joined the Scheme:
Anglican Diocese of Bathurst - Intending to join, Fourth quarter of 2019
Anglican Diocese of Riverina - Intending to join, Fourth quarter of 2019
Anglican Diocese of The Murray - Intending to join, Fourth quarter of 2019
Australian Christian Churches - Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019
Australian Institute of Music - Intending to join
Australian Indigenous Ministries
Baptists NT - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019
Baptists QLD
Barnardos Australia - Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019
Brisbane Grammar
Catholic - Augustinians - Order of Saint Augustine
Catholic - Australian Ursulines - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019
Catholic - Brigidine Sisters, Intending to join - Second quarter of 2020
Catholic - Blessed Sacrament Fathers
Catholic - Capuchin Franciscan Friars, Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019
Catholic - Columban Fathers - St Columban's Mission Society, Intending to join
Catholic - Daughters of Charity
Catholic - Daughters of Our Lady of Compassion
Catholic - Dominican Province of the Assumption (Dominican Friars), Intending to join
Catholic - Dominican Sisters of Eastern Australia and Solomon Islands, Intending to join
Catholic - Eparchy of St Peter and Paul of Melbourne
Catholic - Faithful Companions of Jesus
Catholic - Franciscan Friars, Intending to join
Catholic - Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus
Catholic - Good Samaritan Education- Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019
Catholic - Good Samaritan Sisters - Institute of the Sisters of the Good Samaritan of the order of St Benedict, Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019
Catholic - Good Shepherd Sisters - Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd (Sisters of the Good Shepherd), Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019
Catholic - Loreto Sisters - Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Catholic - MercyCare WA, Intending to join
Catholic - Missionaries of God's Love, Intending to join
Catholic - Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, Intending to join
Catholic - Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception
Catholic - Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart
Catholic - Missionary Society of St Paul - Intending to join
Catholic - Norbertine Canons - Canons Regular of Premontre - Intending to join
Catholic - Order of Brothers of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mt Carmel (Camelites)
Catholic - Order of Friars Minor Conventual
Catholic - Passionist Fathers - Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019
Catholic - Patrician Brothers - Congregation of the Brothers of St Patrick - Intending to join
Catholic - Presentation Sisters - Victoria - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019
Catholic - Redemptorists - Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer
Catholic - Resurrection Sisters
Catholic - Salvatorian Fathers - Society of the Divine Saviour
Catholic - Scalabrinians - Pious Society of St Charles, Intending to join - Fourth quarter of
Catholic - Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary
Catholic - Servite Friars - Order of Servants of Mary
Catholic - Sisters of Charity of Australia - Intending to join
Catholic - Sisters of Mercy - North Sydney - Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019
Catholic - Sisters of Nazareth
Catholic - SDC Brothers - Society of Christian Doctrine
Catholic - Sister of St Joseph (Lochinvar)Intending to joinThird quarter of 2019
Catholic - Society of Catholic Apostolic Australia (Pallottine Fathers and Brothers or Pallottine Community)Intending to join
Catholic - Society of the Divine Word - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019
Catholic - Society of Saint Vincent de Paul - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019
Catholic - St John of God Brothers, also known as the Hospitaller Order of St John of God (the Hospitallers) - Intending to join Second quarter of 2019
Catholic - The Maronite Sisters of the Holy Family
Catholic - Vincentians - The Congregation of the Mission (Vincentian Fathers) - Intending to join Second quarter of 2019
Church of England Boys' Society
Churches of Christ institutions in Australia
Disability Trust
Fairbridge Society
Football NSW
Gold Coast Family Support Group (now FSG Australia)
Hunter Aboriginal Children's Services (HACS)
Interchange Shoalhaven
Jehovah's Witnesses
Lutheran Church of Australia Inc.
Presbyterian Church ACT
Presbyterian Church NSW
Presbyterian Church TAS
Presbyterian Church VIC - Intending to join
Presbyterian Church WA
RG Dance Pty Ltd
Satyanada Yoga Ashram
Seventh Day Adventist - Intending to join
St Johns Ambulance
Swimming Australia
Tennis NSW
The King's School, Parramatta
The Legacy Clubs in Australia
(The Legacy Club of Brisbane is participating)
Yeshiva Centre and the Yeshiva College Bondi
Yeshivah Centre and the Yeshivah College Melbourne - Intending to join