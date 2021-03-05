Menu
Askew Eats at Curra Country Club, run Natalie and Bridgette (pictured) and Daniel Askew, has been and crowned Gympie's best pizza by public vote.
Pizza is a family passion for crew who make Gympie’s best

scott kovacevic
5th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
When it comes to great pizza it turns out Gympie residents like a family tough.

Voters have named Askew Eats at the Curra Country Club as the home of Gympie’s greatest pizza following a week long online voting competition run with the help of celebrity chef Matt Preston and delicious. Local.

Shop owner Natalie Askew said being crowned the region’s best was “awesome”.

The pizzeria, which she runs with the help of husband Daniel, daughter Bridgette and “resident pizza dude” Ben Dodd, has been not only a family passion but also an achievement of its own.

“I’ve worked in hospitality my whole life but this is the first time I’ve been the owner,” Mrs Askew said.

Askew staff member Ben Dodd, who Mrs Askew said was “like family”.
“I was tired of working for other people.”

The Askews moved to Curra from Kalen, near Mackay, in 2019 to be closer to her parents who lived at Woolooga and had begun experiencing some health problems.

“When we moved to Curra we went down to the Country Club.

“The place was pretty awesome but it was another person running it.”

One of Askew’s pizzas on offer.
She told Daniel she would be interested if the lease came up; a few months later it did and Askew Eats was born.

They took over in November 2019, only a few months before COVID struck.

Mrs Askew said the pandemic had been a challenge but the response and support from Curra and the Gympie region “had been fantastic”.

And on the subject of whether there existed a secret ingredient, and if they could reveal what it was?

“It’s just the joy of eating and knowing what we like,” Mrs Askew said.

