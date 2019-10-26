Pitch Perfect star announces engagement

Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine has announced his engagement to his girlfriend of four years.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he is set to tie the knot with actress Chloe Bridges, after he popped the question to her on a boat.

Beneath a photo of the pair cuddling as Chloe shows off her engagement ring, the 35-year-old actor wrote: "She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! (sic)".

The comedy actor - who created and starred in series Workaholics - couldn't help but slip a joke into the announcement: "Have fun planning the wedding. I'll be there for the cake tasting."

Chloe also shared photos of the proposal on her own Instagram account, where she said she is "excited" to be with Adam "forever".

She wrote: "We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever. I've known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I've ever met. I'm so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let's do this baby @andybovine (sic)"

The couple met in 2014 while filming The Final Girls, and began dating in February 2015.

Adam spoke toPeople about their relationship in September 2015, saying he does his "best to not get too deep in the doghouse" when they have a disagreement.

"I'm still a child to where I think that, like, attacking her with smooches is the best way to do it. You know, I haven't really done anything that'll get me in trouble, so usually my aggressive smooch-attack will get me out of most trouble," he said with a laugh, adding: "So far so good."