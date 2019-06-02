Youtuber’s girlfriend gatecrashes soccer final

The woman who stole the headlines by streaking at the Champions League final has been revealed as the girlfriend of controversial Youtuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

The blonde bombshell ran onto the pitch at Wanda Metropolitano in a swimsuit promoting the prankster's porn site.

Kinsey Wolanski, 22, has appeared in Sports Illustrated, FHM and Maxim - although is best-known for some outrageous YouTube posts with Zdorovetskiy on his X-rated site.

But the blonde beauty made a name for herself when she raced across the pitch in skimpy swimwear as Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0 in Saturday's Champions League final.

He labels his content as "pranks on another level, something you've never seen before, way to explicit for YouTube."

Explaining why he decided to fund the adult site, Zdorovetskiy said: "When the censors tell me 'no', I say 'f*** them'." His videos have reached over 1.65 billion views and over 9.9 million subscribers as of May 2019.

While Zdorovetskiy's vlog has more than than 260 million views and 2.0 million subscribers.

He took part in porn production himself, starring for Bang Bros in 2011 together with porno actress Diamond Kitty.

Zdorovetskiy has streaked at some of the biggest sports events before.

The prankster has been arrested for running onto the field during the 2017 MBL and 2016 NBA finals.

In 2014, he caused a break in the World Cup final in Brazil between Germany and Argentina - trying to kiss former Die Mannschaft defender Benedikt Howedes.

Zdorovetskiy has also been apprehended for trespassing after climbing the Hollywood Sign in 2016.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission