Pisasale a reminder 'we must follow rules'

CALLING Paul Pisasale a hard worker with a love of Ipswich "on his sleeve", Mayor Mick Curran said the controversy around the ex-Ipswich Mayor was a reminder for council.

Only aware of the allegations from media reports, Cr Curran said he could not comment on Mr Pisasale's recent resignation, following raids by the Crime and Corruption Commission on his home and office.

However, the events highlighted the importance of councillors knowing their responsibilities, especially with six new members on the Gympie Regional Council.

"It's very important to have good governance within council," he said.

Mayor Mick Curran. Photography by Bambi

"All councillors were offered the opportunity for induction training which covers a wide array of legislation and policies applicable to both mayor and councillors' behaviours.

"I'm pleased to say that most of our councillors undertook that training so that they are certainly aware of their obligations.

"Like everyone else in our community, we must follow the rules and there's probably more onus on councillors to adhere to extra rules relating to council activities."

Controversy aside, Cr Curran hoped the former mayor, who has "been ill for quite some time" had a speedy recovery.

"I'd certainly like to wish Mayor Pisasale and his family all the best in his retirement and all the best in regard to the ill-health he's experiencing at the moment."