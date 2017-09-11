Pipelines, power and influence

LUCKY Maryborough getting a $70 million "pipeline of projects” from the Palaszczuk Government for Downer EDI's workshop.

The Government is in the Wide Bay this week - well, the Labor electorates of Wide Bay - making announcements and showering money on what it no doubt hopes will remain its faithful voters.

The Cabinet met in Maryborough today.

Wouldn't it be great if they also stopped in here? Even if just to try our coffee. We have some of the best in Queensland.

It would really make a statement about the Government's commitment to the whole state, including safe conservative seats like this one.

On Page 3 of tomorrow's Gympie Times we will be putting together a "people's choice” Gympie region Power 30 based on the feedback generated over the last nine days.

In any undertaking like this, it is impossible to come up with a list everybody completely agrees with.

It was subjective, and it was about power and influence - not community spirit or longevity, and not who deserved to be honoured or acknowledged.

Power and influence.

It was something we have never done before and it certainly got the whole region talking.

It will be back next year.