Pint sized maths whiz earns place in top 1 per cent

AT JUST eight years old, Kevin Zhang is already carving himself a spot as one of Roma's tiniest brainiacs, after the St John's Year 3 pupil received his results from international tests he sat last year.

Among them, he received a high distinction in mathematics, and distinctions in English, spelling, and science.

Under the ICAS Assessment scheme, any student who receives a high distinction is in the top one per cent of students in that cohort, meaning Kevin was one of the best performing Year 2s in Australia in 2019.

"Maths is my favourite subject, it's really fun and interesting and I like it all," he said.

"When I grow up I either want to be a doctor or a teacher. To be a doctor would be great because I really like helping people."

Despite only speaking Chinese at home, Kevin loves the English language, and is keen to learn more, even do more tests.

"My mum and dad are really proud of me," he said.

The school's Dean of Curriculum for Maths, Science and STEM, Mark Shields said to have a student of Kevin's calibre was a huge boost for the school.

"There are ICAS tests every year from Year 2 onwards, so Kevin was one of three students who sat the tests in his grade last year," Mr Shields said.

"Across the school we oprobably get 40-50 students sitting these tests, but across the country there would be thousands, so to have a student get this high a score is just that next level.

"We as a school are really proud of him.