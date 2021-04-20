‘Pinkenba Six’ victim’s burglary spree while on ‘ice bender’

A victim of a shameful episode in Queensland Police’s history has been jailed for a crime spree in north Brisbane.

One of the three victims of one of Queensland Police's most shameful episodes has been jailed for a two-day crime spree in north Brisbane, featuring eight burglaries and two car thefts, while on an "ice bender".

Zillmere man Aaron Carlo, 40, a victim of the notorious Pinkenba Six episode, where six QPS officers detained three Aboriginal children, despite not committing an offence, and dumped them in Pinkenba bushland, shoeless, to walk back into the city, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Monday to 19 offences.

They included eight counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to comply with the duties of someone involved in a crash, and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, common assault, obstructing a police officer, and failure to comply with a requirement to stop a vehicle, inter alia.

Zillmere man Aaron Carlo, 40, a victim of the infamous 'Pinkenba Six' episode. Picture: Facebook

The court heard Kingaroy-born Carlo, who grew up in the Aboriginal community of Cherbourg, committed the offences over the evening of 13 - 14 December, 2019, a time when police were actively seeking to execute an arrest warrant on Carlo after a previous suspended sentence was activated.

His crime spree began at Battersby St, Zillmere, where he entered a Toyota RAV4 vehicle and stole sunglasses and a wallet containing credit cards.

He then used a credit card at a nearby petrol stations, purchasing cigarettes among other items before ordering a taxi to take him to Bracken Ridge Rd, Bald Hills.

Once there, he began a wild spree of burglaries and car thefts, pilfering phones, laptops, wallets and handbags, the court heard.

One victim confronted Carlo in her home at 3am and continued, a year later, to feel "vulnerable, anxious and terrified", according to her victim impact statement tendered to the court.

Carlo was eventually intercepted in the early hours of December 14 after a stolen car he was driving was written off following a crash with another vehicle, following a period of erratic swerving and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Carlo attempted to flee on foot but was intercepted a short distance away, telling police he had been on an "ice bender" which fuelled the crime spree.

Defence counsel Kate Juhasz told the court her client's involvement in the Pinkenba Six incident in May 1994 left an indelible effect on her client and precipitated his lengthy criminal history.

Carlo was sentenced to four years' imprisonment with parole eligibility on June 18, 2021.

However, his full-time release date on the two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence which was activated is August 6, 2022.

