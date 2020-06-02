Pink lashes out at ‘privileged’ online trolls

Pop superstar Pink has hit out at online trolls who have slammed her for sharing a screenshot from 18-year-old pop phenom Billie Eilish's scathing post against the "All Lives Matter" movement on social media.

Pink has stood firm in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement as protests continue to rage across the US over the death in police custody of 46-year-old black man, George Floyd.

But the 40-year-old three-time Grammy winner wasn't about to take any of the taunts and blatantly racist comments that questioned her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

After one follower disagreed with the star, saying that she believed the circumstances of George Floyd's death could happen to "any one of us", the mother-of-two called the woman "the epitome of white privilege".

"The saddest part is that you don't even hear yourself and probably never will," Pink wrote in response.

When another commentator called her "stupid", Pink took the high road. "What an insightful and helpful comment," she said.

Following the death last week of Floyd, Pink shared a post Eilish who wrote: "If I hear one more person say 'all lives matter' one more f**king time I'm gonna lose my f**king mind," she wrote.

"Will you shut the f**k uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuup???? No one is saying your life doesn't matter. No one is saying your life is not hard.

"You are privileged whether you like it or not. Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling.. and still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realise."

It comes as basketball great, Michael Jordan, who was notably silent on racial politics during his legendary basketball career, has joined a growing cast of sporting personalities calling for change after the death of Floyd.

Jordan released a statement over the weekend as often-violent protests spread in cities across the US after Floyd, a black man shown on video gasping for breath while handcuffed as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, died.

The incident has triggered demands for change and justice over police brutality and racism.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," wrote Jordan, as he called for continued peaceful protests.

"I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration.

"I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in our country.

"We have had enough.

"I don't have the answers but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others."

NBA stars Tobias Harris of Philadelphia 76ers, Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana Pacer and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown took part in protests over the weekend.

LeBron James was among the NBA stars to speak out in recent days on social media while other American sports people, including former NRL quarterback Colin Kaepernick - who was dumped from the league in 2016 for protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem before games - did likewise.

Tennis player Serena Williams tweeted Nike's powerful 'Don't Do It' video along with the message: "Don't pretend there's not a problem in America".

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted #BlackLivesMatter to his 5.7 million Twitter follows, which featured a video of a young black American girl in tears about inherent racism in society.

He also criticised the "white dominated sport" of motor racing for its silence on the issue.

In Germany, four young soccer Bundesliga players made their feelings known.

Tennis player Serena Williams tweeted Nike’s powerful ‘Don’t Do It’ video along with the message: “Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America”. Picture: Getty Images

England's 20-year-old winger Jadon Sancho, 21-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi and 22-year-old Marcus Thuram made statements on the field on Sunday, following the example set by Schalke's American midfielder Weston McKennie, 21, a day earlier.

Borussia Dortmund's Sancho removed his jersey after a goal to reveal a T-shirt with the handwritten message "Justice for George Floyd".

His teammate Hakimi followed his example when he scored to reveal the same message.

"We shouldn't fear speaking out for what's right, we have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd," Sancho posted on Instagram.

Thuram took a knee, evoking memories of Kaepernick's protests, after scoring for Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"No explanation needed," Gladbach said on Twitter with a picture of Thuram kneeling.

McKennie wore an armband with the handwritten message "Justice for George" around his left arm.

A number of NHL players voiced a call to stand together for change while New York Mets baseball star Pete Alonso spoke out against racial injustic.

"I will never know what it feels like to be discriminated against because the colour of my skin. To anyone who faces this type of discrimination, I will fight for you and be an ally," he posted on Instagram.

KOBE'S WIFE JOINS AUSSIES FUMING OVER FLOYD'S DEATH

The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has joined Australian celebrities in speaking out against the death of Floyd.

Vanessa Bryant took to social media and shared a photo of her late husband wearing a T-shirt that read "I can't breathe".

They were the same words spoken by Floyd before he died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck down with his knee for more than eight minutes.

"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again," she wrote in a caption accompanying the image.

"Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school."

She continued: "Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER"

Kobe Bryant wore the T-shirt in 2014 ahead of a basketball game to protest the death of Eric Garner.

Garner, who was killed by New York police in 2014, said "I can't breathe" 11 times while lying face down on a Staten island footpath after an officer placed him in a chokehold.

Australian celebrities including Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie have also shown their support for Floyd.

Hemworth posted an image of the 46-year-old set behind text that read, "Please I can't breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. They're going to kill me.

It concluded with: "George Floyd. Say my name. Rest in power".

Hemsworth posted the picture with the caption #justiceforfloyd.

Oscar-nominated acrtress Margot Robbie was also not shy in voicing her views as she called for an end to racism while sharing a series of powerful images, including an illustration titled "Justice for George".

She urged fans in her photo caption to sign a Change.org petition that calls on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and District Attorney Mike Freeman to charge all the police officers involved.

Other high-profile figures have also joined the chorus of shock and anger.

Prominent figures and celebrities such as former US President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian, as well as Australian basketball superstar Ben Simmons, have been among those calling for justice.

Kardashian tweeted on that she was "disgusted and infuriated" by the events surrounding Floyd's death.

Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

"I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long," she said.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter on Friday afternoon US time.

Shocking video footage taken at the scene on Monday night showed Floyd, 46, in distress, telling Chauvin he couldn't breathe as his neck was pinned to the ground.

Mr Obama shared a statement on Twitter, saying "this shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America. It can't be 'normal'."

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

His wife, Michelle Obama, said she was "pained" by the tragedy and called people of all colours to unite against racism.

Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram to express her sorrow over the tragedy.

"I've been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment. I haven't been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head.

"It's there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day.

"His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul."

Australian pro basketball player Ben Simmons also weighed in on the race debate on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in a T-shirt with the words "I can't breathe". That phrase is a reference to another killing of a black man in police custody - Eric Garner died on July 17, 2014, an unarmed black man on Staten Island, N.Y., after police officers threw him to the ground and put him in a choke hold.

His last words, as recorded on a cellphone video, were: "I can't breathe." He repeated the phrase 11 times before dying.

In a video message, Beyonce urged people to sign a petition seeking justice for Floyd.

Rihanna also expressed her "devastation" and "anger".

Kim Kardashian West tweeted she is "disgusted" over George Floyd's death and plans to "use her voice" to make a change.

For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2020

Nick Cannon posted a picture of himself among protesters carrying a banner with the words "Justice for Floyd".

Actors Seth Rogen and Steve Carrell followed the footsteps of directing duo Josh and Benny Safdie, who retweeted a donation with the caption, "MATCHED," indicating that they donated $A75 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and encouraging others to retweet and do the same.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden posted a video to social media saying he had spoken with Floyd's family and that the man's death was part of "the original sin of this country still stains our nation today".

Tune in as I address the unfolding situation in Minnesota and the killing of George Floyd: https://t.co/AKk14gGif5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020

NBA star LeBron James shared to Instagram a composite photo of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck next to an image of former NFL footballer Colin Kaepernick, who famously knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

In Minneapolis, actor Jamie Foxx declared "we are not afraid of this moment" as he stood in solidarity with social justice advocates.

"When we see you guys out on the frontline, we want to let you know you got support," he said. "To all of my friends who aren't black, just try to put yourself in our position," he added.

Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWy pic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

Pose star Indya Moore expressed her solidarity with the rioters, posting a pic of a burnt-out police vehicle in Brooklyn.

But rapper and activist Killer Mike took a different point of view and urged protesters to stop violent protest that was destroying cities, and hold their elected officials accountable instead:

Rapper Killer Mike delivers an impassioned plea to protesters in Atlanta to strategise, organise, mobilise, and hold their politicians to account, after clashes with police over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolishttps://t.co/FsiLiw0F1a pic.twitter.com/VZ4oAEPhd5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 30, 2020

Justin Bieber chose to express his feelings about America's ongoing struggle with racial injustice by quoting the words of Martin Luther King Jr.:

And Madonna posted prophetic video of George Floyd to her Instagram page, along with the hashtags calling for gun control and justice for Floyd.

Normally a fun-loving prankster on Instagram, glamorous actress Kate Beckinsale turned sombre to pronounce the slaying of George Floyd "true horror" and urged her followers to demand the arrest of the officers involved in the killing.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, explaining why "all lives matter" is not a correct response.

Pharrell Williams posted the shocking image of Officer Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck, accompanied by the chilling and prophetic words of Malcolm X: "That's not a chip on my shoulder, that's your foot (knee) on my neck."

Oscar-winner Halle Berry's Instagram post showing an image of two young African-American boys perhaps said it best:

Originally published as Pink lashes out at 'privileged' online trolls